It was mainly the Swedish Vikings that traveled the rivers of Russia. In fact, “Russia” was known as “Greater Sweden.” The “Rus” of the Viking Age were Scandinavians. They were also known as “Varangians.”
A great deal of mystery enshrouds the sagas based on the Russian Primary Chronicles, written during the 12th century in a monastery near Kiev. Although Swedish travel and trade began at least by A.D. 650, it was about A.D. 860 when the leaders of Kiev invited the Rus to Russia.
The Chronicle states: “Let us find a king to rule over us and make judgments according to the law, for our land is large and rich, but there is no order in it. So come and be king over us.”
Rurik was one of those who went to Russia. He is identified with the founding of Novgorod. The Hermitage Museum in Leningrad, once the place of the Winter Palace of the Czars, has a large collection of Viking artifacts. There is no doubt that the Vikings were in Russia. But what did they do and how important were their contributions?
In addition to Russian and Scandinavian records, there were also contemporary Arab accounts. Ibn Fadlan wrote: “I have seen the Rus as they come on their merchant journeys, and stay encamped on the Volga. I have never seen more perfect specimens, tall as date palms, blonde and ruddy. Each man has an ax, a sword and a knife that he keeps by him at all times. Each woman wears neck rings of gold and silver, one for each thousand dinars her master owns.”
An Arab geographer, Ibn Rustah, described the Rus as traders in furs and slaves. He noted that they wore clean clothing and were hospitable to strangers. He was shocked, however, at funeral practice of buying alive the favorite wife of a chief with him in his grave.
Unlike Danes and Norwegians who settled as farmers in England, Ireland and France, the Swedes in Russia were interested primarily in trade. One of the great Rus leaders in Kiev was Oleg. In A.D. 907, he attacked Constantinople and forced the Greek emperor to make a treaty giving the Rus trade advantages, including visas custom duties and access to markets and supplies. He also got the Greeks to agree that the Rus should be allowed as many free baths as they wanted. Despite their bad press, the Scandinavians were a clean living race.
The best known of the Rus leaders was Vladimir (Valdemar), the first Christian ruler of Russia and great grandson of Rurik. With help from Scandinavian allies, he conquered his rivals and consolidated a Russia kingdom stretching from Poland to the Volga River.
In A.D. 988, while Sweden was still pagan, Vladimir converted to Christianity when he married Anna, sister of the Greek emperor. It is significant that he made the Slavic language official for church use, rather than Greek or Old Norse. This made Christianity a native rather than a foreign religion.
There was a close relationship between Scandinavia and Russia in those days. Both King Olaf Tryggvason and King Olaf Haraldson (St. Olaf) spent time as exiles in Russia. Vladimir is honored not only in the Russian Orthodox Church, but is also listed on July 15, the day of his death, on the calendar of festivals in the Lutheran Book of Worship.
Vladimir’s conversion to Christianity was uncompromising. He put away his 800 mistresses, destroyed his idols and became a great church builder. Kiev alone had 350 churches. It is perhaps not strange that he died in battle in which his former wives and their sons rose up against him in A.D. 1015.
As time went on, the Vikings in Russia accepted the native Slavic customs. They have done the same in England, France, Ireland, Italy and also in America. The last famous Scandinavian ruler of Russia was Yaroslav who built Kiev’s first cathedral, St. Sophia, modeled after the famous church in Constantinople.
You should know, however, that the Soviet historians had a different interpretation of the importance of the Norse presence.
“The role of the Vikings in the formation of the Russian State was rather small.” It may be that the western view is glossed with some romantic mythology. There are those, however, who interpret this downplay as typical Soviet revisionism and Slavic chauvinism. But in any case, the Viking saga in Russia is made more fascinating by the mystery that surrounds it.
Next week: “Fourth of July Celebrated in Denmark”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.