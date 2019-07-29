War is the ultimate contest in the games people play. The Norsemen were no exception. While they are mostly remembered for their sudden attacks upon unsuspecting communities, they also built defensive works.
The “Danevirke” was the Danish version of the Maginot and Siegfried Lines of modern times. It was a ditch with an earthen embankment across the southern border of Jutland, built in 808 by the Danish King Godfred to defend Hedeby, Denmark’s main trading center, against Emperor Charlemagne.
Typical of the defenses built in England and in western Europe, it’s the only major military mound surviving in Scandinavia today. The Danevirke, faced with timbers and crowned with a palisade, varied from 15 to 20 feet high.
The Norsemen were primarily farmers and traders, but war necessarily loomed in their lives. There were also professional soldiers. Men between ages 18 and 50 could volunteer to become a part of this warrior society. They lived under strict discipline of loyalty and vengeance.
The booty was shared on their return from an expedition. No women were allowed in camp and three days was the maximum leave at one time.
Several military camps can be identified in Denmark. They are located in Trelleborg in western Sjaeland (Zealand), Aggersborg on the Limfjord near Aalborg, Fryket near Hobro in eastern Jutland and Nonnebakken in Odense on the island of Fyn. A ditch with banks over 20 feet high encircled the barracks and they housed up to 50 men each.
They were staging areas for the invasion of England by Kings Svein Forkbeard and Knut the great. The Danes could afford the expense as they collecting “Danegeld” (tribute money) from the French and English to stay away. But they always returned when they ran short of cash. The outlines of these camps are clearly visible to aerial photography. I’ve explored the one by the Limfjord.
Every able-bodied adult man was required to maintain weapons in his home. Annual inspections were made to make sure that they were kept in good condition. The sword was the most important weapon, but spear, helmet, mail-coat, ax and bow with three dozen arrows made up a farmer’s armory. Weapons were for protection in war and a mark of distinction during peace.
The wealthy farmers spent great sums on decorations for their weapons, including gold and silver adornment. Weapons were also a good capital investment, just like gun collections are today. It was common for swords to have a name engraved on the blade.
Some swords were said to have magic in them and inspired fear in the enemy. Names like “Leg-biter,” “Fierce,” “Long-and-sharp,” and “Gold-hilt” were used.
Sword making was a carefully guarded skill and brought great profits to those whose reputations were established. Swords captured in battle became prized trophies displayed in homes. Many weapons of Viking times have been found.
If an attack was made on a district, every man including slaves, was required to fight off the invaders. Kings had authority to impose a levy on ships, men, armaments and supplies. The Norsemen were especially skilled at sea battles. They lashed their ships together and fought as though on land. Banners were important to the morale of the warrior. As long as the standard-bearer did his job, the soldiers knew that their cause was alive.
Before the battle, it was customary for the leader to make an oration to inspire courage. Sacrifices were made in heathen times to the gods for victory and a javelin was hurled into the air as a symbolic action to show that the enemy was doomed. In Christian times, war songs and chants were used. The song “Fram, fram, St. Olaf” (”Forward, forward, St. Olaf”) is based on these war songs.
Horses were not much used in Viking wars. The Fjord-horses were raised for peaceful purposes. The Swedes and Danes, however, did develop a cavalry in the 12th century.
There was not much of an art to warfare. The object was to bash the enemy to death. One of the strategies was to not fight with the sun in the eyes. A wedge formation was a standard pattern of attack.
The “berserks” were a group of “crazies” wearing bearskin shirts that worked themselves into a frenzy and attacked with wild howling on a dead run. Their condition may have been induced by alcohol or drugs with the belief that they had the power of wild bears. Berserks were prized as warriors but otherwise considered stupid and demon possessed.
Churches were often places of sanctuary though this was not always respected. St. Knud, Danish king, fled to the cathedral in Odense but was murdered on the spot by his enemies. I’ve visited the place and have seen his crypt.
There were no “peace movements” in those days. War was taken for granted and the “Just War,” as defined by Christian theologians, was used to justify almost any kind of aggressive act. Peaceful arbitration was not an option in those days, like the separation of Norway in Sweden in 1905. Everything was settled by force.
Was the world safer then than now? Were those really the “good old days?” I am not sure that much has changed. Fear is still the most powerful dynamic in society. Human savagery is as much a part of life today as it was then.
What has changed is the potential for mass killing that the ancients did not have. Only plagues, storms and volcanoes had such destructive power in those days and they were regarded as “acts of God,” which seems unfair to God’s “public relations,” unless vengeance is his stock in trade.
Next week: "Christmas in Scandinavia"
