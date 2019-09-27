It always surprises me how much traveling is done in our world. “Tourism” is by no means a recent innovation. It’s been around for a long time. Adventure, curiosity, conquest and trade have made travelers out of the human race.
The Vikings were especially good at getting around. Among the places that they discovered was Troyes, a city of 10,000 people on the main trade routes to the southeast of Paris. After the Roman Empire collapsed, peace was always threatened and walls had to be built around the major cities. Sacking was what everyone had to get used to in those days. It must have been frightfully discouraging.
Joseph and Frances Gies in their book, “Life in a Medieval City,” write “The champion raiders, who appeared late in the ninth century, were the Vikings.” He referred to the Norsemen as “these red-bearded roughnecks from the far north.”
It’s true that they had taken apart nearly every town on the map. In the province of Champagne, a local opportunist named Hastings joined them and returned to Norway. Then he led a series of raids into northwestern France.
The Vikings also contributed to the local economy because they’d sell their surplus plunder to towns that were strong enough to resist their attacks. Dublin in Ireland and York in England became trading posts to sell their stolen goods. When the walls were built well enough, the Norsemen were repelled as they did not bring battering rams and siege instruments.
While they were still pagans, nothing was sacred. In fact, Christians were a special object of their attacks. The cathedral of St. Pierre (Peter) and St. Paul in Troyes was burned to the ground in 891, just 14 years after Pope John VIII (872-882) held a council in it.
What was the attraction of Troyes? It hosted one of the biggest trade fairs in Europe during the Middle Ages. Held in July and August, it was called the “Hot Fair.” The “Cold Fair” was held in November and December.
Besides the fair at Troyes, there were four other fairs in the province of Champagne.
These fairs were important to the local economy as well as trade for a large area. Hanse merchants came from Germany, Italians crossed the snow-covered Alps, caravans selling cloth drove from Flanders, besides merchants from Spain and the Middle East.
The Vikings didn’t have wheel plows, iron harrows, felling axes, horse collars or horseshoes, besides them any other new inventions on display and for sale. Scandinavians brought gold, silver and furs for trade in Troyes. When the Viking era ended after 1066, Scandinavians continued to travel to Troyes for the fairs.
Getting ready for the trade fair was important to these cities for another reason. The streets were narrow and there was no adequate sewage and garbage disposal or fire protection. Cleaning, however, did not remove the unpleasant odors that were a permanent part of the city. Diseases and epidemics were always a threat.
Animal dung, the fish market, linen makers and worst of all was the smell coming from the butchers and tanners. When it rained, the streets became soggy with mud. Dogs, cats and pigeons were everywhere foraging for food.
The Scandinavians who came to Troyes had spices on their shopping list. These were popular items for trade in their own country. Saffron was worth more than its weight in gold.
Cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger were brought in from the Far East and claimed a dear price. Pepper was also a costly item and was used for flavoring and preserving meat. “Dear as pepper” was a common expression. Single peppercorns were even sold to housewives.
The laws and treaties between countries and cities protected merchants bringing caravans of goods. A ruler would have to make good any losses that traders suffered from bandits while traveling to the trade fair in the borders of his country. Failure to honor such commitments might mean that a fair was either boycotted or that goods from another market place was banned.
Troyes was a city of churches. Their bells rang at daybreak and were rung every three hours. This is how people could tell time because the weight-driven clock was not invented until a later time. They had a saying, “Where are you from? I’m from Troyes. What do you do there? We ring.”
Churches were used for more than prayer and as shrines of saints. Religious plays turned churches into theaters. Biblical stories on Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, the prophets and the Easter story were popular. Since the church was usually the largest building in a village or city, it was also used for secular purposes, including the meetings of the town councils and trade guilds.
The visitors from far north Scandinavia would get quite an experience from this city in France. When they returned home with their purchases for resale in their market places, visitors would come and stare, and some would buy.
But equally interesting and welcome was the storyteller who had been to such distant places and told the people back home about the wonders of foreign travel. Such an art could keep a person with bed and board for many months during the long winters.
Their stories became the inspiration for children to dream about the day when they’d be able to see these wonders for themselves. Many did.
Next week: “Who Are The Sons of Norway?”
