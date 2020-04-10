Many important events have had strange beginnings and even stranger endings. The Norse colonization in Greenland is such a story.
Erik the Red, father of Leif the Lucky, was banished from Iceland in 982 for three years for being too hasty with his sword. He made a hurried exit with his family and possessions to Greenland to escape the blood revenge of the offended families. He became a chieftain in Greenland.
The place where he settled was ideally suited for farming, fishing and hunting. When his exile was over, Erik returned to Iceland where plenty of volunteers were ready to go with him to settle this new land.
Three hundred immigrants set sail in 25 ships loaded with livestock and personal possessions. Only 14 ships arrived. They settled on the west coast of this large island (840,000 square miles). Two settlements were developed: Julianehaab, near the southern tip; and Godthaab, to the north, which is the present capital.
More people followed. Danish archaeologists have found about 330 Norse farms sites. It is estimated that about 3,000 people may have lived there. The climate was warmer in those days and there actually were a few green places in that frozen land.
Today, people find it hard to believe that it should be called “Greenland.” I have flown over this island. From 40,000 feet in the air it looks like a solid chunk of ice or snow. Historical records show that it was misrepresented to attract settlers. The Icelanders were eager to find free land and Leif was a good real estate salesman.
For almost three hundred years (984-1261) Greenland was an independent nation. Then it came under the rule of Norway’s kings. In 1126, a bishop arrived from Norway to look after the churches. Each year a shipload of supplies came from Bergen. But in 1350, travel between the two lands dropped sharply.
The Black Death of 1349 and colder weather patterns isolated these western Norsemen. The last supply boat arrived in 1410. An occasional English boat also stopped. When King Christian IV (1588-1649) sent an expedition to Greenland in the early 1600s, no trace was found of the old colonies.
It was not until 1721 that a new Scandinavian colonization took place, this time from Denmark. Eskimos told Missionary Hans Egede that the Norsemen “had gone away.”
Where did the Greenlanders go? There are several theories, but nobody knows for sure. The Black Death, battles with the Skraelings (Eskimos), starvation and death at sea have been suggested. But by this time Columbus had rediscovered America, and there was no more contact with the Greenlanders.
In 1944, Reider T. Sherwin, a native of Norway, published a study entitled “The Old Norse Origin of the Algonquin Language” in five volumes. Volume I has 161 pages of word studies comparing the Old Norse with the Algonquin dialects in northeastern USA and eastern Canada.
Having examined his research, I am fascinated by his idea that some of the Greenlanders may have gone to the New World and mingled their language and blood with earlier Americans. One of the words that is the same in both languages is “vik.” It means a “bay,” “inlet” or a “creek. It is the very words from which we get “Viking.”
Olaf Norlie, formerly a professor at St. Olaf College, was one of those who favored the Algonquin theory. Early explorers in Canada and even in South America report having seen blond and blue-eyed Indians. Over 1,000 Old Norse words have been found in the Indian languages in the state of Washington.
One of the tribes that spoke an Algonquin dialect was the Potawatomi of eastern Wisconsin. They were neighbors to the first Norse settlement in the Badger State during the 1840s. This was a settlement of people who had come from Drammen, Norway, to Muskego, about 25 miles southwest of Milwaukee in Racine County. The Norse spoke well of the “Red” neighbors and regarded them as hospitable, peace loving and trustworthy.
On the site where the first Norwegian church was built in Norway Township on “Indian Hill,” there is a sign that reads “Velkommen” (“Welcome”). If we should ever find out that the Potawatomi tribe erected this sign to welcome the immigrants, we might have discovered an interesting clue about what happened to the Greenlanders. However, Old Norse (spoken a thousand years ago) and modern Norwegian have many differences.
Knowing what determined people the descendants of Erik the Red were, I find it hard believe that they would sit around and freeze to death. They knew about Vinland and probably decided to find the hytte (cottage) that Leif had built some 400 years before and feast on Vinland’s famed grapes.
Next week: “Hans Heg, Hero of Chickamauga”
