The winter of 1894-1895 was bleak in Minneapolis. It was a time of depression, unemployment and poverty. The Norwegians of North Minneapolis started to talk about what they could do to help their families and neighbors in the event of illness and death. Most of them had come from the areas of Trondheim and Selbu in Tronderlag.
They met at Ingebret Rognaas’s hardware store because, at age 40, he was more experienced than the other newcomers, having lived in America for 26 years. He was from Valdres.
They exchanged a lot of ideas and held an organizational meeting on January 16, 1895. At first they planned to call it the “Bjornstjerne Bjornson Lodge.” after the famous Norwegian writer. Deciding that this name was too difficult to say in English, they chose “Sonner af Norge” (Sons of Norway).
All meetings were conducted in the Norwegian language. They voted in 1938 to change the official language of the organization to English and its monthly magazine changed in 1942. In 1896, they agreed to pay $5 a week sick benefit to members and increased the funeral benefit to $100.
We’re indebted to the late Dr. Sverre Norborg, a native of Oslo, who has written a history of the Sons of Norway entitled An American Saga. He was formerly a professor at the University of Minnesota, Augsburg and Macalaster Colleges, as well as pastor in the Bergen Cathedral, Norwegian Seaman’s Church in Brooklyn and of the Norwegian Memorial Church in Chicago (Logan Square).
The Sons of Norway was organized “To unite in a fraternal organization men and women of Norwegian birth, descent or affiliation, who are of good moral character.” The term “affiliation” opens membership to anyone who likes a least one Norwegian.
Sons of Norway lodges are in 29 states plus three Canadian provinces and even in Norway. The members are divided into eight districts. Seven are in the United States, and Canada. District 8 is in Norway. The International headquarters are in Minneapolis.
I joined the Sons of Norway in 1975, when planning our first trip to Scandinavia. As you would expect, it’s a group that is highly prejudiced about the goodness and importance of Norway. But it’s also an open group, without prejudice towards other ethnic groups.
They’ve gotten over the feelings of rivalry with Sweden. These were, however, strong in 1905 when Norway separated from Swedish rule and got its own royal family. I’ve was been given a “Fifty Year Award” for my services to it, including the founding of the lodge in Walker.
Travel and trade between the United States and Norway is important to this organization. The Viking magazine has advertisements for clogs, boots, heritage books, travel to Scandinavia, bunads, language study, festivals in Norway, auto rentals in Norway, dishes with rosemaling designs, a youth camp in Norway, art work, insurance and Scandinavian festivals in America, just to mention a few things.
Sons of Norway members may visit Norway often, but there is no doubt about their loyalty to the New World. Patriotism has always been a part of their character.
Some people have wondered about the use of the word “lodge” in the organization, as it sometimes raises issues of conflict about religion. Theodore Graebner, writing in “A Handbook of Organizations” (Concordia Publishing House, 1948) stated that the Sons of Norway is not a secret society and it has no altar, prayers or funeral ceremonies. He noted that political or religious issues are not allowed at meetings and that the purpose of the order is the preservation of Norwegian culture.
One of the special projects promoted by the Sons of Norway is “Ski For Light,” a program that teaches blind people to ski. They also underwrote a project for college students to travel across Greenland one summer. This had never been done before. Brave young people! It wasn’t easy.
A recent promotion has been the “USA Cup,” an annual soccer tournament at Blaine. More than 400 young Norwegians attend the event, as well as youth from all over the United States and foreign countries. Modeled after the Norway Cup in Oslo, it’s the largest youth soccer tournament in America.
I was present at the dedication of “Skogfjorden,” the Concordia College Norwegian Language Village near Bemidji more than 50 years ago. The Sons of Norway was a major contributor to building this program that has now expanded to include 15 language programs. Several of our children have attended Skogfjordan for studying Norwegian.
In June 1925, the Sons of Norway was involved in the Norse-American Centennial held at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds. More than 70,000 people were on hand as President Calvin Coolidge paid tribute to the Norwegian contributions to the United States.
“You have given your pledge to the Land of the Free. The pledge of the Norwegian people has never yet gone unredeemed,” he said.
May it ever be so. We’ve come a long way since that cold day in January 1895 in our determination to be “united and true until Dovre falls” (a statement from the Constitution of 1814). The Dovre Mountains still stand.
