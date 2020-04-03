It takes a lot of courage and diplomacy for little folks to survive on the playground with a big bully running wild. That’s the situation in which the Danes found themselves when the Nazis occupied their land on April 9, 1940.
It was a long nightmare — 49 months of cruel oppression. But August 29, 1943, is marked forever in Danish memory as the day its people defied Hitler’s war machine and ended its efforts to bring the Danes into the “New Order.” That was the day that the Nazis “lost” Denmark.
Denmark was sometimes been criticized for its passive resistance to the enemy. There were, however, those Danes who wanted “Norwegian conditions” of active resistance. But Denmark is different.
There are few natural places to hide. Norway’s mountains offered many hideouts into which the Nazis did not dare to travel. The only safe place to hide in Denmark was in homes or through flight to Sweden.
Winston Churchill, Great Britain’s Prime Minister, had stated that Denmark could not expect help from the British if Hitler attacked. As in the days of Napoleon, most people expected the land armies would triumph over Britain’s navy. Many prominent Americans, including Joseph Kennedy, ambassador to Great Britain, urged the British to make any kind of peace possible with the Nazis. So you can hardly blame the Danes if they tried to play it safe.
There were many apocryphal stories about the role of Denmark’s King Christian X in his defiance of the enemy. Even though these may not all have historical substance; they were useful for national morale.
One amusing story had to do with a successful British air raid on the rail yards in Fredrikshavn in northern Jutland. The Nazis ordered the Danish newspapers to report that the bombs fell harmlessly in a pastor, killing a cow. A few days later, the press reported that “the cow that was killed in the R.A.F. raid two days ago is still burning.” The Danes found ridicule the best way to deal with a bully.
There were some collaborators in Denmark and a very small Nazi party. There was also a small “Frikorps Danmark” that was recruited to fight on the Russian Front. The Communists were a small but highly organized part of the Resistance movement. They took their orders, however, from Moscow and did not become active in the Resistance until after Hitler invaded the Soviet Union in June 1941.
The underground Resistance was difficult to organize. The Gestapo was everywhere and ruthlessly suppressed opposition by torture and bribery. Even 40 years later when the war was over, some members of the underground were reluctant to talk about their activities. There still seemed to be some fear of possible Nazi reprisals. It often takes a generation or two for the whole truth to surface.
In the spring of 1943, London sent word that the Danes would have to step up their sabotage or the British bombers would level factories producing war materials for the Nazis. This would mean increased Danish casualties.
The Danish response took the Nazis by surprise. Dr. Werner Best, in charge of the occupation, was confident that he had charmed the King and his Cabinet into total cooperation. Denmark was regarded as Hitler’s “caged canary.”
In January 1942, only 16 acts of sabotage were committed. By August it had risen to 220. Saboteurs were trained in England and dropped by parachute into Denmark. Radio London gave coded messages to reception groups.
The Danes became very daring. They blew up factories in broad daylight. Strikes spread throughout the country. Jealousies within the German occupation forces undermined Dr. Best’s hope to stay in favor with Berlin.
The Nazis demanded that the Danes completely capitulate to Hitler’s demands. Curfew, the death penalty and prohibition of public gatherings did not stop the strikes. Martial law was declared. The Danish Army and Navy were dismantled, but not before half the fleet had been scuttled.
King Christian X, though virtually a prisoner, never lost his courage or his sense of humor. He was the symbol that kept hope alive in those difficult days. He could be a master of sarcasm when it was needed. During his daily horseback ride through the city, he never returned the salutes from the occupying officers.
Though the Nazis had the guns and had their way, their hold over the Danish spirit was broken. They gave up their attempts to “convert” Denmark’s soul. One of the most important studies of this period is a three-volume work by Jorgen Haestrup entitled “Secret Alliance.”
As Aug. 23, 1943, drew to a close, Dr. Best called a meeting of the Danish newspapermen and blamed them for the failure of his administration. He said, “The press has implanted the belief that Hitler is weak.”
Even bullies want someone to like them.
Next week: “Where Did the Greenlanders Go?”
