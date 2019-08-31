One of the most interesting sites to visit in Scandinavia is the Wasa ship museum in Stockholm. The “Wasa” was built in the days of Sweden’s King Gustavus II Adolphus (reigned 1611-1632), known as the “Lion of the North.”
He needed a navy to transport soldiers to the continent during the Thirty Years War. For this he commissioned the building of the flagship “Wasa.” It was to be the most magnificent warship on the Baltic Sea.
Henrik Hybertsson, one of the great Dutch shipbuilders of the time, was given the task of constructing the warship. Oak timbers were chosen that had the correct curve. Each piece was checked against flaws.
At 200 feet in length and 38 feet wide, it was a large vessel by the standards of its day. A 30-foot bow jutted forward with a lion’s head on the prow. It was a dizzy 170 feet to the top of the center sail. The “after castle” (top cabin) was 65 feet high. Four decks were built in the Wasa, two of them mounting 64 bronze cannons.
More than 700 carvings of saints and heroes adorned the vessel. No expense was spared for Goliath of the sea. Just the appearance of such a floating fortress was intended to put terror into enemy sailors. The Wasa was to carry a crew of 135 plus 300 soldiers.
On the beautiful Sunday afternoon of Aug. 10, 1628, the Wasa took its maiden voyage from the royal castle through the canals out to sea. A number of women and children were allowed to ride as it passed through the city. The flagship was a magnificent site, adorned in gold leaf and colorful pennants.
Suddenly, a powerful gust of wind struck the sails and the ship leaned hard to port side. Water gushed into the open ports. A few moments later, the proud ship went topside and sank in 110 feet of water.About 50 people perished.
What went wrong? The ship builder claimed that His Majesty had approved the plans. The Admiral had known of its instability, yet he did nothing about it. It was simply top-heavy. There was not enough ballast (weight) in the hold. If there had been, the first row of cannons would have been under water!
Some of the bronze cannons were retrieved with the use of a diving bell in the 1660s. But it took another 300 years before a successful salvage took place. The Wasa was located in 1956. After a very delicate lifting operation, the Wasa broke surface on April 24, 1961.
For many years it was housed in a temporary aluminum shelter where visitors could see it. That’s where I saw it. A permanent shelter has since been built. In a nearby museum, some of the 25,000 recovered artifacts are on display: coins, pewter, pottery, furniture and other items.
The Wasa is housed in warm and humid air to preserve the wood. But even after 333 years under water, it bears a proud look. The wooden carvings remain impressive. Why? Because the tiny termite (“Teredo Navalis”) that feeds on wooden wrecks, does not thrive in the low-salt waters of the Baltic Sea.
We don’t know what would have happened to the fortunes of the Swedish king if the Wasa would have proved to be a worthy vessel. But one thing is certain. The grand ship would not be on display where visitors to Stockholm may see it today.
