Moster is just one of the 904 islands in an area called “Bomlo,” located south of Bergen, Norway. It’s a paradise for tourists, featuring boating, fishing and hiking. We have traveled through waters on a ferryboat.
Moster claims fame above the other islands as the place where Olaf Tyggvason landed at the port of Teigland in 995 with Viking warriors to begin his conquest of Norway. Here he held the first Christian worship service in Norway. From there he sailed to Trondheim.
About 30 years later, in 1024, another Olaf (the “saint”) visited the island to hold a constitutional convention for Norway. He wanted to make sure that the Christian faith was established in the land.
The new law read: “The first commandment in our legislation is that we shall bow toward the east and pray to the Holy Christ for peace and a fruitful harvest and that we may keep our country settled and tilled and that our sovereign lord (King Olaf) may have strength and health; may he be our friend and we his friends, and may God be a friend to us all.”
The church on Moster Island is the birthplace of the church of Norway. Olaf sent one of his clergy, Grimkell, whom he brought from England in Germany to receive his consecration as a bishop. He believed it would improve his political position if he was on closer terms with the authorities in Rome.
The Bremen connection turned out to be useful. Adam, the archbishop of Bremen, was one of the best historians of the time. From him we learn how both English and German missionaries worked together to make Norway Christian.
The church buildings used to be places of worship for the “glory of God,” rather than for the edification of with worshippers. Instruction, sermons and fellowship, as we are accustomed to in America, were not a part of church life. The clergy did the essential activities with the people as spectators rather than as participants.
Christianity among the Norsemen was not a religion of love and compassion. Christ was seen as a heroic conqueror that saved the world when he, as “God Almighty,” courageously mounted the cross in the sight of all men. It was courage and not compassion that won the Vikings to the new faith. The cross was seen as the ultimate sign of courage.
The people of Moster Island celebrate their heritage each year with a theater production called “Kristkongane pa Moster” (“Christ the King at Moster”). The production has been directed by Ragnhild Randal, who husband was governor in Bergen. The Randals made a big hit with Americans in 1984 when they attended the Norsk Høstfest in Minot, N.D.
The play traces the history of the church from Olaf Tryggvason to Olaf Haraldson. It tells how the people accepted the new faith, then backslid and were finally won over permanently. The music used in the theater can be traced to those original days. Instruments included medieval lyres, wooden shepherd’s horns and trumpets made from goat’s horns. If you get to Bergen, try to get over to Moster
Next week: “The Day the Nazis Lost Denmark”
