There is a secret, one that nobody is prepared to talk about, one so shocking that it may bring down society as we know it. Am I talking about a scandal or some sort of political corruption? Am I talking about some secret society that rules over us, or perhaps am I talking about the fact that we are all aliens from outer space? While I would infinitely prefer to talk about any of these things, I am in fact talking about the truth that, literally, nobody is talking about. I am talking about the fact that people with mental illness walk among us.