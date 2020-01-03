With a mighty swing of a club, King Olaf Haraldson is said to have smashed the image of Thor and crushed the pagan power over Norway.
Who was Thor and who were the other gods of the Norse pantheon? What was there about them that was so repulsive to Christians? Did Olaf really return them to Valhalla forever?
In the Viking world of a thousand years ago, the presence of the ancient Germanic gods in their Scandinavian forms had a powerful influence. The main deities were Odin, Thor and Frey. Each was held to have his sphere of power.
Odin was the chief god called the “All-Father.” His was the world of death. Human sacrifice of enemies, individuals and whole armies was common. Even his devotees were claimed on feast days.
His home was in the mythological “Asgard,” also the location of Valhalla, reserved for the bravest men who died gloriously in battle. Odin was also the god of poetry and wisdom.
In zeal for knowledge, he sacrificed one of his eyes. He is credited with having discovered the sixteen letters of the runic writings called “futhark.” Two ravens attended him and brought the news of the world to him.
Thor was the most popular god. He is best known for his hammer and the thunder it produced. Thor was the god of the seamen and farmers. He was a giant with red hair, beard and eyes. He traveled the heavens in a chariot pulled by two sacred goats. Wherever he rode, lightning flashed and thunder roared. His hammer became a good luck charm given as a wedding present to insure fertility.
Frey was the third god in the Norse trinity. In the sagas we read that “Frey is the noblest of the gods. He controls the rain and sunshine and therefore the natural increase of the earth, and it is good to call upon him for fruitful season and for peace. He also controls the good fortunes of men.”
With his twin sister, Freyja, they had a lewd and lustful influence on the morals of their times. Frey was the chief god of the Swedes and was the divine ancestor of the royal family of Uppsala.
From where did these gods come? Snorri Sturluson, Iceland’s greatest saga writer, offered an explanation.
In the opening lines of his story of the Norse kings called Heimskringla he claimed that the “gods” had been Asiatic kings. They were pictured as being physically large and mighty in power. They were supposed to have great wisdom and were skilled in magic.
He wrote that after the biblical flood, most of Noah’s descendants forgot their earlier knowledge of the true God. Instead, they deified the earth and the heavenly bodies.
In their amazement at the wonders of the earth, they related these powers to the kings of the East. Priam of Troy and other notables were thought to be their ancestors.
Snorri did not invent the stories. As an intellectual Christian scholar and chieftain, he popularized the legends preserved in older stories.
A basic source was called the “Elder Edda” that was rooted in the pre-Viking world of Germanic legend. It included such heroes as Sigurd the Dragon-Slayer, Attila the Hun and Ermaneric the Goth.
Names such as Brynhild, Gudron and Gunnar have survived from these legends. The Valkyries of Wagnerian opera were the warrior companions of Odin.
The dream of Valhalla was the inspiration of the Viking warriors as they plunged into battle. It was especially the “berserkers” that threw aside all caution to claim carnage for their gods. They expected the Valkyries to serve them endless amounts of ale every evening as they returned from battle, while their wounds were miraculously healed.
The struggle between Christians and pagans in Scandinavia was not always total depravity versus total virtue, but the seeds for peace did take root after many generations. Note the fact that Trygve Lie of Norway and Dag Hamarskjold of Sweden were the first two Secretary-Generals of the United Nations.
Have the Norse gods disappeared forever? Imagine my surprise when I learned that my maternal grandfather was born “Thoresen” (son of Thor) and not “Thompson,” as I had supposed. An aunt told me that when he applied for citizenship, the judged said, “You have a Scandinavian name. You need an American name. Your name will be Thompson.”
Several families, none related, were all renamed “Thompson” in the same community. The tombstones bear witness. “Thompson” is a Scottish name.
But don’t suppose that we are through with these gods. Every week they pass through the heavens as Wednesday (Odin’s day), Thursday (Thor’s day) and Friday (Frey’s day). Besides these better-known gods, Tuesday is named after Tyr (Anglo-Saxon “Tiu”), a god of war.
Though officially discredited, they die hard and still influence the value systems of society.
Next week: “Leif Erikson Discovers America”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.