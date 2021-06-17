Wrapped round and hanging heavy appears to be an invisible cloak. You see weary on people’s facial expressions about battles just below the surface. International concerns, national, state, and local battles are being waged.
Although some of these battles may be new to us and to the soil upon which we stand, the truth is, “there is nothing new under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9).
A little riff-raff going on now and again is normal. However, when topsy-turvy is in full bloom, and the battles turn against brother, sister, mother, father, that is another level all together and evil is in its glory.
I don’t do well with topsy-turvy but others appear to revel it. Broken begets broken and when things are not in the state of chaos, it is then recreated because that is the normal from which some operate.
I heard someone say, “People will do anything to recreate what is familiar to them.” In other words, if we don’t deal with things that have caused chaos within our lives, we pass it on by recreating it in not only our lives but the lives of those around us.
Adding to the heaviness of the cloak over us may come from accusations hurled when one does not agree with a given topic. It appears it is no longer acceptable to have a different opinion as it is bullied right out of the discussion…or worse yet, not even invited in. Assumptions, accusations, name calling all flare and presuppositions (which used to be called bearing false witness), are held up as fact.
No need to go into detail as I do not wish to make the cloak heavier. After all, He says, “My yoke is easy and My burden light” (Matt. 11:30).
How can we lift the cloak high enough to peek out from under? Equipping ourselves with the armor of God as described in Ephesians 6:10-18 might be a good start. My personal favorite is the belt offered to all. It’s the belt of Truth. If we take it down a notch we can see more clearly closer to ground level. It would have us walking with boots of peace as evidence of His equipping process.
How do we do this? It’s easier than you think. “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and the one who knocks, the door will be opened” (Matthew 7:7-8).
With contrite and confessing hearts may we walk upright…right on out from under the heavy cloak. He will not only lift it, but carry it. May all who are perched upon His throne, allow Him back on so we may “taste and see the goodness of the Lord” (Psalm 34:8). Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
