The young high school girl stood before me dipping her thumb into the small container of ashes, lifted them to my forehead and pressed in. As she made her mark sealing my forehead with the sign of the cross, she spoke, “Repent and believe the Gospel.”

Sitting in my pew waiting for others to receive their ashes, I glanced up. There was no mistaking the wiggly preschoolers watching intently on. As wisdom would have it, someone had placed between each and every little person, a student who was a few grades older. Why would someone choose to do this? They chose to do this in order to make sure the little people beside them were paying attention or at least not misbehaving. I caught little eyes staring up from time to time — trying to model the role models. Every so oft, an older one would look down upon the little one — as their purpose was to guide and direct.

