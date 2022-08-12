“We don’t have to make a list of needs cause He knows what we need before we even ask. We just have to pray the ‘Our Father’ like He taught us to,” said the man on the radio.
The man’s words seemed worthy of consideration as he expounded on the format we’ve been given by suggesting that when it’s used, it is enough.
Since the man on the radio wasn’t saying to pray his way or the highway, I took it as an invite offering insight. No doubt, like you, “The Lord’s Prayer” has been a go to more oft than not. After all, why wouldn’t it be as His Word clearly reads, “This, then, is how you should pray” (Matt. 6:9). Luke’s version is no less clear. “When you pray, say…” (Luke 11:2).
Thus, I began with no list in hand.
“Our Father, Who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy name.” The praise begins. Acknowledgement that He is on the throne while we are not is rather reassuring. Reaching towards the heavenly, to worlds not yet known, lifts the mind as unto the Lord. What a beautiful way to start the day. Thus, I continued.
“Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” Inviting Him to take the lead makes way for His way. Like a fan in the stands the view is always much more clear than that of the referee out on the floor. And like the fan in the stands, God has a bird’s eye view — panoramic, if you will — of what the big picture looks like. He sees. When we say, “Thy will be done,” we proclaim He knows better and we are willing to trust — just for today — until we pray the words again tomorrow and the next and the next — not only trusting, but knowing He has our best interest in mind.
“Give us this day our daily bread…” We acknowledge what we have, be it lots or little, is all from Him. He will provide and whatever the provision, we trust Him to give what is needed even if it looks differently compared to what’s on the world stage. After all, “what good does it do to gain the whole world and lose your very soul?” (Mark 8:36).
“And forgive us for our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.” Before things even happen, we are forgiving offenses cause one thing for sure — things happen. As ill-equipped people who are not on the throne, we will need to be forgiven and we will need to forgive those who trespass against us. It’s a sure bet someone will offend. If not, you can be certain we will perceive it as though they did at some point along life’s way.
This forgiveness thing is an on-going big wad of cud that continually regurgitates itself in many a form — and as nasty as it gets, it must be dealt with. We can do one of two things with it. We can cooperate with forgiveness — or not. If not, it’s going to be an even stickier mess to swallow so one might as well allow Him to work in us that which only He can do. Goodness knows He is able and we are not.
“And lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil.” I sorta like to lump these two together just like He did because evil is all over temptation. Evil tries to take us right on out of the race. The bigger the threat the enemy is to us, the bigger the threat we are to him and what he’s trying to swipe out this side of the veil. Thus — it helps to remember we are fighting principalities — not people.
“For Thine is the kingdom, the power, and the glory both now and forever.” These final words added reinforce that it is indeed all about Him, it has always been all about Him, and it will always be all about Him.
What a simple way to pray throughout the day. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead in northern Minnesota. She and her husband, Pete, have 12 grandchildren thus far. As a retired reading specialist, she now enjoys writing, taking walks along gravel roads and praying attention through connection with those who matter most—each of you. She’s recently authored a 33 Day Devotional, “Wading into the Deep,” a tool intended to connect the sacred with those who matter most in each of your lives. Kathleen may be contacted via email: wemenews@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.