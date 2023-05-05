I suppose writers sort of write down their thoughts in order to pass them on, and bring clarity as to what’s spinning within. Like the spin cycle on a washer, we sort of get rid of the excess so we can air dry the washed-up product to be used all over again — by others.

That’s what happened this week. I was listening to a broadcast and heard something different coming through the airwaves than what I’d heard before. Let me explain.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments