Just a ray of Light makes all the differences as differing opinions rouse.

Names were called from the roster. The saving grace was there was no name calling — just the names of those upon it. As each name was called, votes were cast. As differing opinions shed not a ray of hope — casting one another aside appeared to be protocol. The purpose of the vote was to select a Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States of America.

