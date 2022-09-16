Making my way into the kitchen brought silence. It’s easy to enjoy the stillness within the confines of stability, predictability — an offering it is. Too quiet, I thought as it wasn’t all that early. I peered out the kitchen window and recognized the pick-up parked in the driveway. All was well.

Familiarity offers stability as the recognizable pickup lay in wait for the day to begin — giving reassurance the owner of it was home and it would be a regular Saturday upon the farm.

