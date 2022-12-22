“And we’re off, like a dirty shirt!” These were giddy-up words from dad as he would pull out of our driveway with a station wagon full of kids. And, I gotta say, as a child, it always exciting to go someplace with dad. His exuberance was never lacking as he whistled while he worked, waved at passersby along the highways, and looked forward to any adventure on the horizon.
That’s how it felt being asked to be part of a team going to Guatemala — adventuresome. We’d be off alright as the invite came with just weeks to plan, prep and giddy-up and go. The excitement was short lived, however, because within hours, I said “no” instead of yes. I said “no” to the directors of the children’s home where the team would be serving. I said “no” to the team leader. My answer was firm due to health concerns over dad, lack of focus on my part, and financial concerns. There were plenty of reasons not to go and each one appeared to be legit, until I nailed my final decision into the ear of the team leader.
The same evening I’d spoken my final answer, words within a prayer made me pause. “Follow Me,” the voice of the man spoke firmly. They were simple words and although they could mean many things, the rest of this particular devotion was a more direct. As I pondered His leading, my heart was convicted that it was much more than a trip to Guatemala that was at stake. At stake was sheer obedience on my part to His leading — of that much I was certain. A phone call or two reopened doors I’d intentionally closed and now, “Off, like a dirty shirt” we will go.
And what’s the back story of my desire to even consider a trip to this beautiful country? Well, thank you for asking. I will tell you.
About three years back, in the midst of a season of wandering and wondering I was challenged. During prayer one day, these words came. “Don’t forget the dreams of your childhood.” Even though I wrote them down, my thoughts challenged. Okay, Guatemala, how about that, Lord? That was the dream of my childhood and about the only one I can remember as being a desire of my heart.”
Now, like a dirty shirt, it is beginning to unfold, and I will keep you posted.
By the time you read this, the team with whom I am traveling will have returned from Hogar de Vida (Homes of Life) in Guatemala. It is located six hours from the capital…up a mountainous winding road. The directors are Tim and Dena Stromstad (Minnesotans). I’ll keep you posted as to how it went and come January, will give you a glimpse as to what our hearts saw while serving.
Until then, if you are wondering about the wanderings of your heart, I challenge you to remember the dreams of your childhood. After all, He is in the resurrection business. Deut. 31:8 says, “It is the Lord who goes before you.”
Matthew 4:19 reminds, “Come, follow Me,” Jesus said. May He take the lead as you follow the desires of your heart. After all, it is He who places them within you. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead in northern Minnesota. She and her husband, Pete, have 12 grandchildren thus far. As a retired reading specialist, she now enjoys writing, taking walks along gravel roads and praying attention through connection with those who matter most—each of you. She’s recently authored a 33 Day Devotional, “Wading into the Deep,” a tool intended to connect the sacred with those who matter most in each of your lives. Kathleen may be contacted via email: wemenews@gmail.com
