“And we’re off, like a dirty shirt!” These were giddy-up words from dad as he would pull out of our driveway with a station wagon full of kids. And, I gotta say, as a child, it always exciting to go someplace with dad. His exuberance was never lacking as he whistled while he worked, waved at passersby along the highways, and looked forward to any adventure on the horizon.

That’s how it felt being asked to be part of a team going to Guatemala — adventuresome. We’d be off alright as the invite came with just weeks to plan, prep and giddy-up and go. The excitement was short lived, however, because within hours, I said “no” instead of yes. I said “no” to the directors of the children’s home where the team would be serving. I said “no” to the team leader. My answer was firm due to health concerns over dad, lack of focus on my part, and financial concerns. There were plenty of reasons not to go and each one appeared to be legit, until I nailed my final decision into the ear of the team leader.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments