Here I am again Lord, avoiding my time with You. I know it’s not always like this but today is one of those days.
At times I scamper in to meet You, all ready-and-willing as You draw nigh. The desire is there with little else upon my mind. Other times, the pause before I enter in is a minute or two, too, long because soon, I am tempted. I’m tempted by all which surrounds me as I begin ordering my footsteps away from the quiet which beckons.
Everything seems to work better when I tarry awhile with You first. I stumble less. And when I do, I stumble across all sorts of treasures the day ushers in.
When distractions do attendeth to my soul, they are subtle. A phone call here, an e-mail there, items crossed off on my list of to-do’s before I’ve whispered so much as a prayer. There you have it. My confession.
In my feeble attempts to be still, I become distracted. You are a God of order…or so I’ve heard. And thus I pray. “I’m making my plans, Lord, please order my footsteps” (Prov. 16:9).
It is written. “For we are God’s workmanship created in Christ Jesus for good works which God has already prepared for us” (Ephes. 2:10).
Heavy laden your burdens are not as Matt. 11:30 says it clearly. “My yoke is easy and my burden light.”
I step back allowing You to redirect in the quiet of the hour. I await as I still. It brings calm to think that the stirring up of my will ... will be Thy will. Yes, “Be it done unto me, according to Thy will” (Luke 1:38). Soon, I begin to hear.
I hear not directives, but rather wellsprings of Truth bubbling to the surface upon which I must stand for the day. I hear Thy Word directing choruses like anthems written for the ear of the heart. It calms. Gently, it holds as it unfolds.
When I gather and am still, help me remember there is a purpose in stillness. The purpose is to know that You are God and I am not.
Instill in me, that which You have distilled through Your Son, Jesus Christ. Make my concerns discerned through You both now and forever. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
