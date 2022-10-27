The bold statement was bestowed upon me one day. Unsolicited, it was proclaimed as if to point out something of which I was not aware. Truth is, I wasn’t aware because, you see, I had never paused long enough to grab hold of this thought, much less feel as though my family needed a label to be what it was. We were who we were and like most, we were just trying to blend in and make our way in the world without being of it.

We had recently adopted, and now, as far as another was concerned, we were a blended family. In all honesty, we were. However, at that time, I had chosen to look at it as if it were a strength and not a diagnosis. We’d chosen to enjoy the bonding process and intentionally did not see it as something needing a therapeutic approach. Truth is — everything must be blended before the finished product can be completed and we were in the process of mixing and shaking before the blending and bonding could even begin to take root.

