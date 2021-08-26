Attending a women’s conference, I found Him there.
Kneeling in the quietude with my sisters, I found Him there.
At the altar, I found Him there.
Dialing up a radio station, I found Him there.
Opening the doors of an old country church, I found Him there.
Listening to the voices of children, I found Him there.
Praying, I found Him there.
Working, I found Him there.
Sitting beside still waters, I found Him there.
Strolling upon a country road, I found Him there.
Passing through the valley of the shadow of death, I found Him there.
Breaking bread, I found Him there.
Making bread, I found Him there.
Forgiving 70 x 70, I found Him there.
Phoning a friend, I found Him there.
Reading His Word, I found Him there.
Loving my neighbor. I found Him there.
Turning the other cheek, I found Him there.
Dying on the cross, He found me here.
Rising, He’ll take me there.
“Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened” (Matthew 7:7). He awaits your knock. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
