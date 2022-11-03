The fall leaves glisten — reflective upon the lake this crisp morning. Being tucked away in the stillness awaiting that which is to come — the momentary pause breathes life.

“Behold, I make all things new” (Rev. 21:5). Quite fitting it is to have these words pour forth from the final chapter of His Word, as His Word has the final say.

