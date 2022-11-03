The fall leaves glisten — reflective upon the lake this crisp morning. Being tucked away in the stillness awaiting that which is to come — the momentary pause breathes life.
“Behold, I make all things new” (Rev. 21:5). Quite fitting it is to have these words pour forth from the final chapter of His Word, as His Word has the final say.
Even more fitting, He follows this with “Write this down, for what I tell you is trustworthy and true” (Rev. 21:5).
You know as well as I that once the day begins one never knows what will be tossed our way — thus the stillness steadies. Steadiness allows us to receive that which will be poured out. Catching us off balance is perhaps the norm more oft than not but when one is steadied, at least one can remain upright.
Perhaps it’s others we may need to catch today and if not today then tomorrow…keeping another upright for the moment until a place of safety is reached…within the privacy of home. Happenstances not only affect but at times infect. Infections spread and guarding hearts is the insurance policy worthy of investment.
Psalm 51:10-19 uses verbiage which holds fast. “Create in me a clean heart… Renew a right Spirit within…Cast me not away…Restore the joy…Uphold…Deliver me…I shall sing of Thy righteousness…”
It’s about His righteousness, not our own and thus the stability is always there because He is always there to steady us and God never changes. Reassurance of Truth helps.
“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Heb. 13:8).
“For I the Lord do not change; (Malachi 3:6).
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change” (James 1:17).
“God is not man, that he should lie, nor a son of man, that He should change His mind. Has he said, and will he not do it? Or has He spoken, and will He not fulfill it?” (Num. 23:19).
“...They will perish, but You will remain; … they will pass away, but You are the same, and Your years have no end” (Psalm 102:25-27).
“If we are faithless, He remains faithful — for He cannot deny Himself” (2 timothy 2:13).
As I stand at the end of the dock, my mind wanders and I think of you. May I ask? How are you? Has anyone asked as of late? May I pray in some small way? Are the quiet corners calling you to come tarry? Can you create a quiet corner carved out? Can you hear His still small voice amidst the clamor? Do you know how much He delights in you?
If you remember nothing else this week, remember that only sinners qualify for eternal life — sinners who have confessed and recognize they are just that — mere mortals. He is God and we are not and as we lean into Him — grateful for all He did on the cross — know that it is He who holds fast when we no longer can. To God be the glory both now and forever. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead in northern Minnesota. She and her husband, Pete, have 12 grandchildren thus far. As a retired reading specialist, she now enjoys writing, taking walks along gravel roads and praying attention through connection with those who matter most—each of you. She’s recently authored a 33 Day Devotional, “Wading into the Deep,” a tool intended to connect the sacred with those who matter most in each of your lives. Kathleen may be contacted via email: wemenews@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.