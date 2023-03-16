Bleary eyed I awoke — the morning after. You know the kind of morning I speak of — the one where something went horribly wrong the night before and the sickening waves within try to make sense of it. The eerie silence hung heavy as I made my way down stairs. The sky was overcast and the frigid air outside seemed to permeate within.

Silence follows when folly roars or has its way momentarily. (Hang on to that word momentarily.) When evil does not get its way, it name calls, lies, and threatens. Its very scent permeates through walls thought to be protecting as it unabashedly twists any other perspective by bringing confusion, shame, and guilt upon those who oppose it. It can actually make one wonder if the views they hold might be skewed at the very root.

