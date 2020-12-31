I’m shuffling papers upon my desk trying to clear a little clutter. While doing so, I’ve unveiled some sort of vehicle recall and as I reread it, I think the selling point for my ability to ignore it was, “Please note the problem does not affect the safe operations of your vehicle.”
As it’s been eight months now, I suppose I should get a move on.
Oh, and then there in the midst of it all was a survey…something about the Census. I thought it was pretty good I remembered to actually fill out the household Census. Apparently, they thought I’d done such a great job, they now want me to fill out a survey about it. I think it was the line, “Your response is required by law,” which made me sorta bury quite deeply into the middle of the muddle.
As I continued to dig, I found a stack of randomly jotted quotes that were mind movers at the time. I thought I’d share a few. Here they are in no particular order. May you find a little something worthwhile among them.
• “You choosing to do the right thing will help others around you choose the right thing.” Rosie Hertel (Oct. 14, 1952-Nov. 11, 2020).
• “Mental health depends more on how we respond to the trauma. If we respond in destructive ways, it undermines a healthy recovery from it. When choosing destructive measures over constructive forms, we will eventually begin to live a smaller and smaller life until we are suffocated by it.” (Greg Popcak)
• “The end game is to give it all away. Your hands should be completely empty.” (Man on the radio).
• “Faith tells me who I am. Hope tells me where I’m going. Charity tells me how I’m being poured out.” (Man on the radio).
• “When we enter into marriage for happiness, it escapes us. When we enter into marriage for the purpose of marriage — serving, loving another as Christ loved the church — joy follows.” (Dr. David Andrews).
• “That which masquerades as a trial to my spirit today will dress as a teacher of my life tomorrow.” (M. A. Radmacker).
• “The person who hates the sins of others is most likely hating that which they see in themselves.” (Fr. Mitch Pacwa).
• “We don’t want to make an impression. We want to make a difference.” (Ann Voskamp).
• “In the mist of our brokenness, we become most qualified. You are now the most qualified because you have experienced grace and can most clearly minister grace to others.” (Ann Voskamp).
May you, too, jot yourself a little something noteworthy to recollect on down the road and as you clear out the clutter may you not only find respite for your soul, but peace.
“For God is not a God of disorder but of peace” (1 Corinthians 14:33). Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
