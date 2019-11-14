I bought them brand new. The pair of slip on shoes. It was no longer flip-flop weather, so I thought I’d best be prepared. And they looked good!
Stylin’ I was with these new suede shoes. With a thicker white bottom upon them, they provided comfort and the price was right. Slipping them on in the store solidified my decision and soon, I was off and running…or at least walking in them.
Several days later, my husband and I were headed out for the evening. A Home Depot run is about as romantic as it gets these days, but still, I thought I’d put on my new suede shoes — just because.
He took note all right, and when he did, it actually put a bounce in my step. Sitting alongside him in the car, I glanced down every so often to admire my shoes. Funny how we do that, and truth is, it brought about an immense amount of satisfaction.
This particular night, it was like getting all dressed up to go out on a date because I was going to be with him. It felt right. Off we went and for the first hour, it went well. It went well, because for the first hour, we were sitting in the car. Let me explain.
The protocol of trying on shoes is to walk a distance in them before purchasing because sooner than later, something will give way if it’s not quite right. Maybe there will be slight pressure in an area of the foot radiating discomfort, or the general fit just isn’t the one you’d hoped for.
Well, suffice it to say, I’d strutted long enough in the store before purchasing them to know that the comfort level was everything I’d hoped for.
However, I’d ignored one small factor. The one on the left foot fit tight enough for this particular pair of slip on shoe to work well, but the right foot was just a tad slip-offish, if you know what I mean. As I liked this particular style, I played the mental game of, “Oh, they’ll be fine. I can always stuff something in the toe or wear a thicker sock,” as I carried them to the checkout line.
Back to tonight’s rendezvous. We were off and running so to speak, as ahead of him I did walk. Suddenly, as the cool shoes I was looking good in began flip-flopping like summer footwear upon the beach, I was mortified! Soon, I found myself disappearing slightly behind my husband so that he might not notice.
Like a young girl on our first date to the Dairy Queen, I found myself playing it cool like it didn’t matter that the ice cream from my cone was now dripping full force down my hands.
Kind he was not to notice on both occasions. It struck me odd that after 30-some years of marriage that I played it unassumingly cool as though I had not a care in the world nor any desire to tell him what was truly happening. I suppose deep down I still want to impress him, while walking beside him, or minimally slightly behind him.
Psalm 37:23 springs forth a refreshing reminder. “The steps of a man are established by the Lord, and He delights in his ways.”
Even better is Psalm 18:36. “You enlarge my steps under me, and my feet have not slipped.”
I wanted to switch it up for such a time as this to read, “Please enlarge my feet under me that my steps will not slip,” but since it already says that He delights in my ways, I figured I’d best leave it as is.
And that’s where I’ll leave it, at the foot of the cross because it’s not only a comfortable fit, but a perfect one at that. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
