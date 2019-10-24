Years ago, I lived in a house. It was a pretty little house. We had one bedroom, one kitchen, one bathroom and one living room of sorts.
The rest of the house existed around us, and we worked around it. Funny thing is, I was content.
Eventually, we redid a few things. New flooring resembling brick was rolled out one day from a not-so-authentic looking roll of vinyl. Dad and mom had come for a weekend visit to install it all and along with it, textured a couple of ceilings, painted a few walls, and added decorative wallpaper here and there.
The rest of the house existed around us and we worked around it. Funny thing is, I was content.
A kid or two or three joined us and slowly but surely we began inhabiting another room here, another room there. Windows were replaced as minimally as we could get by with, while another layer or two of paint to perk things up did the job.
The rest of the house still existed around us and we worked around it. Funny thing is, I was content.
Soon, two or three more entered the picture and we figured it was time to clear out the back room to make room. For these little ones who were now walking and crawling their way through the house, we made room because we had room.
We expanded and began using the rest of the house that existed around us and funny thing is, I was content.
Teens erupted on campus and the romping room need was greater. We chose to add on o the house that existed around us by making it an extension of our home. Funny thing is, we were all content before the addition, and after the addition, it took us a while to adjust.
Bigger isn’t always better unless you need to survive winters in Minnesota. The added elbow room helped us move beyond the theme of “Why can’t we all just get along.” Funny thing is, I was still content.
We continued to expand to the point of those teens moving right on up and out of the house. Some of their stuff stayed, but they were long gone making memories far beyond our reach. We enjoyed their expanding worlds as they returned from time to time with more than just themselves and were grateful for the room we were able to offer. By hindsight, I guess we had foresight.
Although it’s just the two of us rambling around the larger spaces they once inhabited, they fill up quickly upon their return. Funny thing is, I am still content.
I am thankful to have had the beginning, the middle and the forever threading expanses that family brings to the table of grace, which never quite ends.
As it was in the beginning, now and ever shall be, world without end, Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
