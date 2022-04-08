After pulling into the gas station, I was made my way down the treat aisle. I noticed three teens. Tennies danced this way and that as the one with the keys jingled them handily while making an offer to her friends.
“Go ahead and grab anything. We’ll just put it on the tab so it’ll look like we bought gas!”
Grandma here just had to speak up. “Whoa! Ethics!” I managed to make eye contact with the young lady and she flippantly expounded on her rationale. “Oh, my dad won’t mind. It’s his business card!”
I was speechless. They gathered the goods and off they went.
The cashier at the counter looked to be about the same age and I couldn’t help but ask. “So, what do you think about what just happened?”
“I have to pay for all my own stuff. That’s why I’m working. I’ve had other commitments at school and so haven’t had time to work. It costs me a ton to fill up my pick-up and I haven’t been able to go anywhere because I can’t afford it. This summer I’m going to work construction in order to pay for college next year.” On he went about what field he plans to study and where he is going to study it. His excitement was contagious.
There are no shortcuts in life and what I heard made me wonder. I wondered when the “business card” turns into a company card where purchases are audited. I wondered when the small charges turns into a major cover-up where there will be charges. I wondered when something that appears to be no big deal really is a big deal and there are consequences to follow. I wondered what will happen when mom or dad are no longer there to bail them out or make them look good in front of friends.
Suggesting we are perfect or that we need be is not the goal here…nor is it to say we all can’t improve in certain areas. Rather, the goal might be to remind us all of the subtle messages we send to those whom we love most. Is it helping them? Or is what we enable hurting them?
Worthy of note is Exodus 20:2-17. It offers reflective protection.
After having witnessed this, I took a look within. Transformation is not a once and done deal, but a process where temptation raises its head now and again within us all. It’s ongoing this side of the veil and taking the log out of my own eye is where I need to start. This will lead to compassion when trying to help my brother or sister remove the spec in their own.
I love what Luke tells us in chapter 2:19. He says that once Mary heard the words from the angel, she “pondered them in her heart.” Perhaps we need to ponder within His commandments and when we do we will begin to recognize His still small voice. It will sound like Isaiah 30:21 “This is the way, walk in it.” As we walk beside others who are in various developmental stages of hearing and heeding His voice, may we be astute to living it ourselves one step at a time...one day at time. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
