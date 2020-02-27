Now packed away for the season are the Hallmark movies watched over the holidays. In the past, they have been noted for their purity of content.
There, I said it, purity. It’s a virtue. We don’t hear much about virtues these days, lest someone be offended.
Case-in-point, back in December I saw a post on social media. It was an article about a contemporary picture of the manger scene entitled Jose and Maria. They were hanging out on a main drag looking all hipster-like.
In jeans and sweatshirts they were making their way, calling on a payphone to see if there was room at the Inn which was the hotel directly behind them. Upon a mechanical horse she sat.
Attached to this pic was a sermon text. Its subtleties tossed into the lap of the reader stood out. The picture called forth compassion and reminded us to remember how God works and through whom. It challenged us to remember how He entered this world in the first place — through a marginalized couple.
So what did this sermon message have to say that was written by Fr. James Martin, SJ? It said, “…it is primarily on the margins that we must seek Christ today: among the forgotten poor, among the vilified migrants and refugees, among the lonely sick and elderly, among the silent unborn, among the persecuted LGBT people. Here is where God lived, and could be found; here is where He still lives and can still be found.” (I know there is a Q along with a few more missing letters in that acronym, but this article did not have it.)
I’d like to take this a step further than what Fr. Martin suggests because while there was plenty I agreed with, some I did not. I agree that He lives among the marginalized, but I disagree as to where we seek Him. I’d also like us to reconsider just who it is that is being marginalized in today’s culture.
Where do we seek Him? We seek Him in His Word and in prayer. We seek Him in the sacraments and especially in the breaking of the Bread which He invites us to be partakers of. If we seek, I suppose our intent is to find Him which begs the next question.
Where do we find Him? We find Him among all people — all persecuted, all marginalized and all who are not marginalized. We see His face in all. All.
I beg to ask as I beg to differ as to who, exactly, are the marginalized? In order to not bear false witness against our neighbor, let’s do a little breakdown by asking more questions.
Does He, Jesus, live among immigrants? Yes. Does He live among vilified immigrants? Yes. Does Jesus live among those who are vilifying immigrants? Yes. Is it OK to vilify? No, but He still lives among those who do.., beckoning conversion. Does He live among those who have differing opinions about how immigrants should enter? Yes. How about those who desire to have full-fledged open borders? Does He live among those? Yes.
I have another question I am going to ask. This question has to do with persecution and just who is being persecuted lest we miss it. Does He live among the persecuted LGBTQI? Yes. Does He live among the LGBTQI who persecute others? Yes. Does He live among those who desire to teach their children that this lifestyle is not how God designed us? Yes. What about those who are being persecuted by others just because they believe to teach their children accordingly, does He live among them? Again, yes He does.
Just who is actually being marginalized within our current culture compared to those who are claiming to be marginalized may come as a bit of a surprise.
We cannot bear false witness against our neighbor by claiming we are the ones being vilified when we are actually doing the vilifying. We cannot claim to be persecuted when we may be the ones who are doing the persecuting.
Lest we forget, He came for all. Lest we see the face of Christ in all, we will continue to be part of those who persecute. May I give voice to Your Word in love as “love covers a multitude of sins” (1 Peter 4:8) ... of which we must confess and ask forgiveness of, not justification for.
“He came that all may have life” (John 101:10). All. We cannot and must not exclude any from the hope there is in Christ Jesus. And just as love covers a multitude of sins, our contrite hearts must be open to love which beckons us to ask forgiveness of whatever our struggles may be.
“There is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 8:1)…lest we forget…once and for all. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.