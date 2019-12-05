He, God, chose her, Mary, to bring forth His only begotten Son. We know He chose her because He chooses us. “You did not choose me. I chose you. And I appointed you to go and bear fruit — fruit that will remain…” (John 15:16).
And she, Mary, did bear fruit. Elizabeth even said so as she exclaimed in a loud cry that was documented in Luke 1:42. “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb!”
Foreshadowed back in Deuteronomy 28:4 it was. “The fruit of your womb will be blessed, as well as the produce of your land and the offspring ... and the lambs of your flocks.” Jesus Christ was the Lamb who was slaughtered but ended up as the Lamb upon the throne. Deuteronomy points to the blessed product and that the fruit to come would be sweet indeed.
Oh, it wasn’t without scuttlebutt when He chose her. Even Michael the archangel whose name means, “Who is like God?” questioned the angel who questioned God. With bated breath all of Heaven heard him ask, “Who is like God?”
In other words, how dare anyone question the authority, might, and power of God? Yup, God managed to tick off even the angels who could not bear to bow down to a God who would honor a woman for such a time as this. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Lucifer, so to speak. After all, his name at one time meant “Light bringer” but he was about to shed light onto a matter which he took into his own hands.
When God chose how salvation would be brought forth, and it was questioned ... the questioner and troops were tossed out on their ear. One-third of the angels fell that day. Yup, dethroned they were over the announcement that He would be born as a man, brought forth through a woman.
As God now asks us to be like His Son, Jesus, let’s look at one way we might do that. If He asks us to be like Jesus in thought, word, and deed, what did Jesus do? One of the things He did was that He honored His mother not only as a son, but as the One who chose her for this particular role. And, in turn, I choose to honor her as well.
Clarity brings truth rather than misconceptions about the Immaculate Conception which could, in turn, find us bearing false witness against our neighbors. You see, “It is not that Mary is honored more than Jesus, or is even equal to Him. That would be an intolerable heresy” (Louis De Montfort). Rather, I choose to emulate her heart by praying, “Be it done unto me according to Thy Word” (Luke 1:38).
At various times throughout the year, the price of fruit within the store is too high for me to make a purchase. I must go with the fruit that is in season. Literally, the cost is too great. Mary didn’t count the cost. She merely said to the angel, “Be it done unto me according to Thy Word” (Luke 1:38).
Fast forward Mary’s life and she not only received a sacred calling to bear the fruit of her womb, but she stood with heart breaking while that fruit she bore was crucified, died and was buried. There was no way God did not know that her heart would eventually be crucified with Him on that cross. Thus, He took care of her and this is how that went down.
“When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple whom he loved, he said to his mother, ‘Woman, behold, your son.’ Then he said to the disciple, ‘Behold your mother’ ” (John 19:26-27). Thus, He honored her every step of the way by giving her not only a caregiver, but another whom she could care for. That, in turn, became a gift for all and for that I am forever grateful.
Had He chosen me for that role, the role which Mary was given, we never would have had a Savior. Why? Had it been my son on that cross, I would have died in his place because this mama would never have been able to bear witness to such an occurrence this side of the veil.
I am thankful He chose her. I am thankful He honored her in such a role for such a time as this. She truly was the handmaid of the Lord, and like Mary, I too can pray, “Lord, be it done unto me, according to Thy Word (Luke 1:38).” Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
