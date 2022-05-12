Late into the evening as I clutched my pillow, the scene bore down for the second time. The list of “should haves” paraded before me. I should have taken in more water. I should have eaten healthier. I should have tended more tenderly to myself amidst the rush of the company. My body was telling me something, and as I paused, it came.
Taking care of yourself is really about Me, not you. It’s actually quite simple. When you take care of yourself, when you take care of your body, the temple of the Holy Spirit of which I’ve blessed you with, you may serve Me well, better, more freely. When you make healthy choices, the freedom to serve resonates without having to pay heed to that which folly can bring down and literally stop you. It’s not selfish. It’s actually serving in a holy way. Taking care of yourself is freeing you up to do what I need. Tis a gift, you know.
All that poured into my mind within seconds. Twas a holy thought for sure.
What is it that Ecclesiastes says? “Vanity of vanities, all is vanity.” I suppose subconsciously we think it’s all about us when we want to be careful to take in healthy. Vain we claim we are not, but certainly I’d never thought about it quite the way it came to me as I lay upon the floor.
I’ve heard it said, and I suppose if I’ve heard it, you have too…that we are what we eat.
I suppose that goes for not only what we eat, but what we read, what we watch, how we speak, what we think about, and how much time we spend in communion with Him. This affirms
1 Corinthians 6:19. “Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own.”
Chew on that a little and you will soon be craving nutrients you never knew were missing. That particular evening, what had gone down was not enough liquids. My body, liquidated of all energy, let me know it was not not happy. As well, I had overdosed on nuts. NUTS! In the scramble of people coming and going in our house and with all the plans I’d made for the past several weeks, I’d forgotten one thing. I’d forgotten to enjoy those before me. I’d forgotten to focus on what mattered most. In the middle of the muddle, I’d zoned out by numbing out on nuts. It was the crunch that satisfied, not the people surrounding me.
I’d focused on the gifts to be given, the décor, the house ambience, the meal planning and in the midst of it, I’d munched my way through the pile of delicacies on the counter, which completely made my body’s system off balance as I went down for the count.
It wasn’t pretty, but nobody knew. I simply sank to the floor and closed the door in the back room. As soon as someone finally noticed I was MIA, they cracked the door open enough to hand me the pillow I’d requested. I turned out the lights and was good to go. I let my body heal and in short order, it did.
It’s not easy this side of the veil dressed in human attire. We fall short in so many ways. Remembering it is about You and not us, is often difficult.
Help us to not sweep under the rug our conduct when we misuse Your temple. Help us to be participating members of Your body, as You use ours to bring glory to You, O’Lord. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
