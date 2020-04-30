The clinking of spoons upon the bottom of the glass bowls was telltale of the oatmeal eaten for breakfast. Filling tummies the grands did, as they’d been dropped off just prior to lockdown of the whole wide world.
And who could argue how tasty it was as daddy had taught them to drop a glob of peanut butter right smack dab in the middle of the fresh steamy pile. No, this may have been breakfast on the farm, but daddy was ever present — all the way to the bottom of the bowl!
Time flew, just like the two of them did, into the pockets of treasures buried deep within the farmhouse. Although it took a lifetime to accumulate, they rediscovered most within minutes. You see, they’d been here before and knew exactly where grandma kept the buried treasure.
Intentionally the brown fur-covered stick horse had been propped in the corner of the closet, until they arrived that is. Mr. Horse was glad to see them once again. Upstairs the crate of Barbies sat like stowaways waiting to be set free. Drawers hiding puzzles, games and whatever else little hands might find fascinating would soon be unveiled like a big reveal.
Time flew as each night they held fast to the remnants of their mama’s blankies. Stories chosen were of the same vintage as they snuggled and smuggled the items into bed. Noses buried themselves within the worn objects as they searched for some scent of mommy. Well used they were indeed, and now, well loved once again.
Deer sheds discovered, as they groveled in the grove, made grandpa proud as little faces lit with joy that such a treasure hunted for had actually been found. They need not know (at least not yet) that grandpa had strategically planted them for such a time as this.
Glitter glistened upon the floor from art projects completed. Discovering mommy’s kindergarten scrapbook from back-in-the-day helped little hands recreate the very same.
Speaking of same…the game they’d brought from home, Skip-Bo, didn’t miss a generation much less a beat. Paying it forward were their great-grandparents who passed the love for it on down the line.
Not to be out done in the memory making was great-great grandma Alice, who left behind evidence of her green thumb. Atop the shelf was proof. The vines live on as little hands reached as I did teach about their roots. Yes, little shoots grow big with a firm foundation from the communion of saints who have gone before.
Never mind the stock market’s down, it’s pure gold here — in the midst of the muddle on the farm. These little refugees who came for social distancing ended up in distance learning. Life giving it was as they stomped upon ancestral grounds.
Upon this ground we stand as we continue to grow deep the roots. “But I will remember for them the covenant with their ancestors, whom I brought out of the land of Egypt in the sight of the nations, that I might be their God. I am the Lord” (Leviticus 26:45). Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
