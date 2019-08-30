After all, they were selling ‘em four for nine bucks — those spuds. I mean, I don’t wanna be mean, but today I’m not up for cleaning all of the plastic out of the world’s oceans. I’m not up to seeing what Iran’s up to on the global stage.
I know it was a big deal when the women’s soccer team became world champs, and probably an even bigger deal that women still don’t get equal pay. But if I buy my potatoes on sale, maybe, just maybe I’ll have enough left over to buy some of that Blue Bunny ice cream.
It’s where my thoughts are goin’ today, and it’s about all I can muster up. Which reminds me, I wonder if mustard is on sale? I best put that on my list.
Last I heard there are still deep divides between party lines that are dividing our nation, but if they’d all come on over to my house — any one of em — maybe I could share my Blue Bunny ice cream. Sharing at the table of grace might be refreshin’.
Seems like nobody wants to filter out what’s coming out so might as well stuff down something a bit more palatable. All that bickering just doesn’t cut it. Bickering, that gets me to wondering if that ice cream comes in butter-brickle? Now that would taste sweet!
And, speaking of cutting it, looks like you don’t even have to cut up Mr. Dee’s potatoes cause they are ready to go down just as they are. If I’m not mistaken, they come shredded or crinkle cut — take your pick. And did I mention you get a whole lot of em cause they are four for nine bucks? I think I did, but it’s worth repeatin.
As I turn the page, I see that sugar is on sale, too. For a second there I wonder if it’s just a ploy to take down this nation, poisoning its food source by making us all sugar addicted. Maybe I’d best stick with Mr. Dee’s potatoes.
I’m into it deep now ‘cause on page three of the sales flyer I note that Blue Bunny ice cream is available in sandwiches or mini cones, and pizza is on sale too!
Finally, on the final page, it all begins to make sense cause there is a full spread of fruit. The grapes are calling my name, California peaches right here in Minnesota. Not just cantaloupe but jumbo cantaloupe is on sale.
And wouldn’t you know, on the vine red ripe tomatoes, and soon all of my worldly taste buds begin to calm as I come to my senses and remember, it’s all about the fruit.
It’s all about the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. It’s about the fruit of the Spirit. And, it’s about the ending because in the beginning He was and still is. I am. He is who He says He is because it’s all about Him and the blessed fruit He produces in us.
If we can only remember in the beginning what the ending is all about, then perhaps — just perhaps — we can better love our neighbor as ourselves. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.