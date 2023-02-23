1. I dare not say: There are many idols to idolize along the way ‘cause it’s the highway and byways of life that tantalize like golden calves, and I’m free to worship whatever and whoever I choose, ‘cause I can.
2. I dare not say: ‘Tis okay to say His name at any time and in any way I want ‘cause I can.
3. I dare not say: I shall do what I want when I want and on any day I want…’cause I need no rest as the rules are mine. and I’ll honor myself and do what I want ‘cause I can.
4. I dare not say: I need not obey anyone. much less my mother and father. ‘cause I’ll do what I want. Rules don’t protect c’ause it’s not what I want nor when I want it. Someone is going to say “no” to me? I don’t think so, as it’s not what I want, you know, and I know I can.
5. I dare not say: I can take this life, or that one, or my own ‘cause that’s what’s best for me…oh yes, I can.
6. I dare not say: I can ‘cause I’m an adult…and it sickens yet I partake ‘cause it feels as though it elevates for a moment or two or three, so let me because I’ll do what I want, ‘cause I can.
7. I dare not say: I can take what is yours ‘cause what’s yours is mine and how dare you have more and I will take…shame on you for having more than me. And never mind you give away your second tunic! I need that tunic and why give to someone else when I can take it…’cause I can.
8. I dare not say: I will repeat what I thought you said. What? That’s not what you said? But that is what I heard you say. Therefore, it’s what you must have meant. Defend yourself? No, let me bully and name call first. Let me beat down upon you. That way, I will have a network cursing the very ground you walk upon ‘cause after all…that’s what I thought you said ,so therefore, it must be what you meant. And I say so, ‘cause I can.
9. I dare not say: It’s no big deal you are married to another, and who does it hurt? After all, we are consenting adults. I’ll do what I want and as long as I get what I want…that’s all that matters. Never mind I betray myself. Never mind I betray the foundation of trust. I got what I want, and it hurts no one else ‘cause that’s how I see it, ‘cause I can
10. I dare not say: Your stuff is bugging me as it looks like you have a lot, and since I don’t like you having so much stuff, I don’t like you either. After all, it’s about me, ‘cause that’s how I see it cause I can.
So how are we doing on the modern day version of justification — justifying that which we do or don’t do? Did you get 80 percent right this week? Maybe about 50 percent? Doing pretty good in the what not to do areas? Not bad until we sneak a peek at James 2:10. “Whoever stumbles in one area is guilty of breaking them all.”
So what’s the use? Why even try? I think that’s the point. We can’t do it. Only He can .and therein lies our hope. 1 John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us from all our sins and to cleanse us from ALL unrighteousness.”
In other words, we allow Him to carry and transform all areas in which we fall short. The reminder that “the freedom to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Phil. 1:21) is a good place to end. Freedom comes when we die to self with a daily dose of turning over that which is His to Him. It’s always about Him.
So when we stumble
And when we fall
And when we confess—
It will be about Thee
And not me
'Cause You can.
Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead in northern Minnesota. She and her husband, Pete, have 12 grandchildren thus far. As a retired reading specialist, she now enjoys writing, taking walks along gravel roads and praying attention through connection with those who matter most — each of you. She’s recently authored a 33 Day Devotional, “Wading into the Deep,” a tool intended to connect the sacred with those who matter most in each of your lives. Kathleen may be contacted via email: wemenews@gmail.com
