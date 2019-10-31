I refuse. Flat out, I refuse to buy into what this world is selling.
No, I’m not buying into the negative that all is doom and gloom. It is not. You see, I view things differently. Trust me when I say that I know it’s not always a bed of roses because when I look out my kitchen window, I see mums.
Literally, there is one big mound of these bright yellow potted plants and next to it another vibrant purple bunch in full bloom upon my front porch. It’s a beautiful view. That is literally what I see and how I see things.
I decorated accordingly because it makes my corner of the world just a little happier, a tad more peaceful, and flat out brightens my day each time I look out my room with a view.
My front porch mums I did not plant from seed, but if I did not seed them, who did?
Driving past an outdoor shop set up seasonally for such a time as this is where I first spotted them in full bloom. This is where I bought them. Funny thing it is to buy mums at a place called “The Red Poppy Greenhouse” along main in a small town just down the road.
The beautiful plants are arranged and rearranged daily alongside pumpkins from local growers. Behind the pumpkins next to the colorful array of mums are large silken tasseled corn stalks brought in by yet another local farmer. Next to that are straw bales and did I mention you can purchase them in two different sizes?
Someone took time to not only create larger bales with which to decorate around town and country, but smaller ones just in case the big ones did not fit the need.
Did the seasonal shop owner plant and seed the mums? She did not, but literally has her hand in it, so to speak, as she knows well the lineage from whence they came. Closely and carefully, she nurtures each step.
Soon, the truck driver delivers the beautiful mums with his beautiful big truck to the beautiful shop owner’s seasonal space so that I could buy the mums to make my own space upon the front porch a little brighter. So did the truck driver plant and seed the mums? He did not.
If the truck driver did not plant and seed the mums, who did?
Shoulder to shoulder and hand to hand the seasonal shop owner works diligently with those who seed and grow. Once grown, they load them into the truck to deliver the mums near enough for me to purchase.
And now, I wonder. I wondered where the growers got the seed in order to plant and grow?
Going back to the root of it all, this is what I discovered. “Then God said, ‘Let the land produce vegetation: seed-bearing plants and trees on the land that bear fruit with seed in it, according to their various kinds.’ And it was so.
The land produced vegetation: plants bearing seed according to their kinds and trees bearing fruit with seed in it according to their kinds. And God saw that it was good.”(Genesis 1:11-12).
I take note about His thoughts on that which He created. What did He have to say about it? “And God saw everything that He had made, and, behold, it was very good” (Genesis 1:31).
As the seasonal shop owner made mention her thoughts, perhaps like the producer and the consumer, maybe it’s not all that far between the seed maker and that which we behold, her words laid bare spoke truth.
It just doesn’t get more locally grown than that, and I refuse to see it any other way, for it is not only good, but it is very good. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.