The night was sacred from many a vantage point. Within the stillness one could sense the mystery of something much greater than the present holiness alight in the night time sky.
Travelers were going to and from their points of destination, just like me. Easy it was to carry the young woman upon my back. That’s what I’d done for many a day now, but the kind gentle man leading us is what was so mesmerizing.
Masterful he was as each step taken appeared intentional. He had to have been weary, but nary a word left his lips. Certainly none in complaint that is, but only words meant to uplift those in his care.
“Are you comfortable, Mary?” he gently asked every so oft. In reverent tones he spoke. I felt safe with his leading for it was evident that his strength came from somewhere deep within.
“Are you thirsty, Mary?” he asked as he cupped his hands filled with what little water they had left. He gave it all. Eventually every last drop he gave her.
“Do you have hunger, Mary?” He read her well and seemed to know her every need as he paused to unwrap more of the homemade goods they’d stowed away for such a time as this.
I kept pace with his footsteps as I tried my best to not be burdensome…pausing only when I found it absolutely necessary. He was a kind man. When we did manage to stop momentarily for a little respite, he stroked gently my mane. Looking into my eyes he coaxed me on. His tones remained masterfully full of love for all in his charge this holy night. The way he lived love was as solid as his footsteps and from a humble heart he served.
The sand was not too hot upon my hooves as we traveled by night although the wind covered my tracks quickly as we journeyed on. The light breeze managed to keep us all comfortable, and for this I was grateful.
Interesting to note were the stars. It was as if they were looking down on us, longing to cast light upon this journey we were on. I can read well the signs round me, and the brightness of them appeared to give direction. Like golden crowns they were as if to be tossed upon the glassy sea of sand.
Once in the city, I was eager to follow the feet which led. It was easy to do that as my rope to which the young man clung appeared to tug more at his heart than in anything else.
Soon, the load that had been upon me was taken. Set down she was in a bed of fresh hay of which I could not help but nibble. Oddly enough, that seemed to comfort them. Sensing their reassurance, I nestled closely.
Just as I began to nod off in the warmth of my surroundings, a cry pierced the air and wide awakened I was.
Like never before my heart leapt. It was a soul rendering cry of one little babe…newly born and when I turned, there, in the arms of the woman was the One.
In the stillness she began to comfort in a way I’d never seen. Holy met holy as the three moved as one.
The world had changed with this exchange.
“And the Word became flesh, and dwelt among us, and we saw His glory, glory as the only begotten from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14). Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
