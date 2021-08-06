I think I’m sad. It’s not so unusual, I suppose. All of us have our moments, but I gotta say, I’m thinking this is more than a moment. I’m thinking this one appears to be lingering more than the norm. Transparency to a point is healthy, and thus, I try to be in hopes that someone else who is feeling the same at the moment — or season — will know they are not alone.
For those of you who are nowhere near in relatability to this, please draw near and take note because someone you know and someone you love might be going through a similar sadness. It’s not a bad thing. It’s just a thing we, as people this side of the veil, go through.
Jesus says, for everything there is a season. A season for this, a season for that. And this season of lament is worthy of pause. Pausing to understand helps, while trying to remember what the familiar things were that made me not sad seems like a good place to begin. That’s it. I remembered one thing that always made me happy. It was when I swam. So, I bought a pool pass and began swimming laps throughout the week. Now, on week two, I’m feeling better already — more positive, more upbeat, more me.
Gathering with the water walkers amidst smiling faces and light chit-chat invites quiet respite as we sport our modest attire for such a time as this. The early morning sun reflecting upon the blue water brings with it relaxation. Things seem lighter already and it’s only day four.
I suppose if I took note of what made me not sad, it might be a good idea to intentionally try to pinpoint a few things that made me sad.
Taking a look back, the first popup coming to mind were the tongues waging war on many a news outlet. I knew that made me sad. Even though we monitor closely that which we ingest, one cannot help but catch the clamor round and about. The attitudes spill over from neighbor to neighbor and friend to friend acting as an outlet the clamor they’ve just taken in.
Thank goodness for small town newspapers. They offer matter-of-fact like that which can be verified, not vilified. You know what I’m talking about, the kid down the road who just graduated, young Confirmation students who adhere to the tried and true, outreach trips taken, new jobs acquired round town, and a listing of those yet available for the taking. Officially reporting with no side barring comments to bearing false witness is what these small town newspapers offer. It’s all important stuff as this is not only community, but it’s our community. Though the world be at odds, we must stand together in community or we will miss the purpose of why we are here in the first place.
Ahhh, yes, lest we forget we have a purpose. Here are the top two in my book and it goes back to the basics. The basic question in life is, Why were you created? Why was I created? And the answer is the same yesterday, today, and forever.
1. Our purpose in life is to bring glory and honor to God.
2. Our purpose in life is to be loved by God.
Take your pick or pick ‘em both. The first gets me off the throne and it remains all about Him. It actually can lighten our load because if anything we do is not for His honor or His glory, we need not be partakers of. Wouldn’t that just eliminate a bunch of riff-raff and time sucker uppers!
The second offers gift as we were created out of His desire to let us know how deeply He cares about each of us.
Be it a season of sadness or one swimming in community, may we remember we are made for a purpose far greater than what this world is screaming. Just knowing that, I’m feeling better already!
Ecclesiastes 3:7 says there is a time to tear and a time to mend. May we begin mending by picking up the small town papers and reading about who is nearest and dearest to us. Make cookies and give them away. Go to church. Attend a game to cheer on the tykes. Smile at who is standing next to you. And, if the world’s clutter enters your living space through technology that enrages, turn it off because you are on the mend. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
