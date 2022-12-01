I wonder what Anne, the mother of Mary, thought when her little girl (not much more than thirteen) announced the good news that had been given her. She, blessed among women, would carry the Savior of the world within her womb.

Imagine how Mary must have tried to recall the words the angel had spoken as she stood before her mother. “Rejoice, oh highly favored one! The Lord is with you” (Luke 1:28).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments