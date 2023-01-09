My final column of 2022 talked about an outreach trip to Guatemala and that by the time you read it, I’d be back. Well, I’m back, and for the next several weeks, you are invited on a journey. We’ll be traveling to Hogar de Vida, Homes of Life, a children’s home in the mountains of Guatemala.

This journey will not change the world, but it will change the perspective from which you see it. And in case you are wondering, we’ll be heading to the village of San Andreas, Sajcabaja — high into the mountains regions approximately five hours from Guatemala City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments