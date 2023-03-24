Just thinking these days — and I suppose if I’m thinking about things — you must be, too. I sure hope you feel free to clip this out and pass it on to those whom you love because sometimes it’s easier to hear through the words of others. Not sure why, but I suppose as my husband says — you’re always an expert far from home.
So here’s what I’m thinking: Isn’t it just like all of us to be all stubborn like and not receive what others are trying to pour in. Pride, I suppose, gets the best of us. Thoughts ramble through: Don’t you think I’ve already thought of that? Do you think I can’t figure that one out? You just don’t understand! I already know that! Why do you always have to be so critical?
Then again, isn’t it just like all of us to have what we’re trying to express come out all wrong — upon those we love? Sometimes words come out differently than what we intended. Perhaps voice intonations echo those from our own past with an inflection of shame here and there. Perhaps in our deepest desire for those whom we love to run the race better than we — we sound like we’re lodging complaints about those we love not being good enough just as they are.
Usually those who sound the trumpet warnings can see the flip side of things and don’t want others to end up on the flip side of the coin toss, which reads tails I win — heads you lose.
And this is the part I can’t figure out. Rather than receive that which is given in love, the lines of communication wane into silence and other voices in the round-about carry more weight.
Here’s the question I pose. Why do those we love, often times reject that which we desire to lavish upon them? Why is it easier to step off the front porch and pick up that which the world lays at the feet—as if we’ve been hiding the goods from ‘em all along?
Is it more tantalizing to pick up what the world offers than to trust those who have gone before us? Why is it so easy to turn from instead of turn towards those who love you with an everlasting love?
Why the need to have identities recreated into anything but His? How, when He created, do we think we can recreate? Why the need to blow past His boundaries which He set up for protection?
Deep down we know He came out of love and why He came has not changed. Why did He come? He came because He knew we’d stumble all wayward like. After all, it was “while we were still sinners Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:8).
He not only died, but rose. God is in the resurrection business. Therein lies our not just our hope, but our only hope. And here’s a little reminder for those who are trying to love in ways everlasting the ones God has placed within our lives. Our hope is not in what we say to our loved ones, although that may act as a guide. Our hope is in Him. And if our hope is in Him — so is the hope of those we love.
Which reminds me…all of us who are trying to love, protect, guide, flag down and warn those whom we love against the whiles of the world — we, too, need merely turn back to Him and allow Him to resurrect our hearts of trust so that we may trust in His ways over our own. He sees the panoramic view and we a small portrait of that which He desires to paint within all whom He loves. And who does He love? He loves all He created and who He is recreating anew every morning. Great is Thy faithfulness.
What shall we do? We shall pray. He not only hears the cries of our hearts, but “He knows our needs before we even ask” (Matt. 6:8). Yet, He desires we ask. We shall ask. In Jesus name we pray. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead in northern Minnesota. She and her husband, Pete, have 12 grandchildren thus far. As a retired reading specialist, she now enjoys writing, taking walks along gravel roads and praying attention through connection with those who matter most — each of you. She’s recently authored a 33 Day Devotional, “Wading into the Deep,” a tool intended to connect the sacred with those who matter most in each of your lives. Kathleen may be contacted via email: wemenews@gmail.com
