Just thinking these days — and I suppose if I’m thinking about things — you must be, too. I sure hope you feel free to clip this out and pass it on to those whom you love because sometimes it’s easier to hear through the words of others. Not sure why, but I suppose as my husband says — you’re always an expert far from home.

So here’s what I’m thinking:  Isn’t it just like all of us to be all stubborn like and not receive what others are trying to pour in. Pride, I suppose, gets the best of us. Thoughts ramble through: Don’t you think I’ve already thought of that? Do you think I can’t figure that one out? You just don’t understand! I already know that! Why do you always have to be so critical?

