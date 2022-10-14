The playground was all hers. From the cooking fires, to the well, to the watching of the neighborhood comings and goings, joy abounded within. ‘Twas all pure delight as the tables her helpful hands set served many. Only the purest of thoughts ran like streams of living water from her heart fulfilling the desire within to be a handmaid of the Lord.

“Be it done unto me, according to Thy Word,” were her words. It says so right there in Luke 1:38. What an honor it was to bow and to bend with contrite heart trusting that the angel before her was bringing the news many had been awaiting. Although she did not fully understand, Mary’s fiat was her immediate acceptance of and consent to God’s will for her life.

