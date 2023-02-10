Twas early…well before dawn this final day of our outreach trip to San Andreas, Guatemala. Just who was serving whom was hard to distinguish as a three-chord strand (the children, the volunteers and the One directing our paths) will forever be bound as one, “For in Him we live and move and have our being” (Acts 17:28).

As I sat upon the veranda looking out over the mountains, the hour of departure was nearing. Off in the distance, lights shone as one vehicle wound its way down from on high upon the mountain road. My eyes followed while roosters crowed welcoming the day.

