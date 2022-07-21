Laundry beckoned this early morn as the sun began to reflect upon the farmhouse floor. Funny how the basket fills up so readily even with an empty nest had been my thought as of late. It wasn’t a stray thought but rather a repetitive strand winding its way down the ladder rung like DNA. Apparently, it was something embedded deep within.

I pulled the dirty clothes out of the hamper, tossed them into the washing machine and placed them in the dryer. The final stop was the laundry basket where the clean clothes sat limp like before being folded and put away.

