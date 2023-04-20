Incognito it is, this little homespun bakery filled with the best of the best. The glass cases hold baked items for the day — depending upon the day. A little side street off Main holds the goods — and they are good!
Pulling upon the handle of the heavy framed door allows those on the outside to enter in. The clear glass windows expose the treasures this shop holds and trust me, there are many.
As one enters, one cannot help but note the well-worn ramp making it a friendly stair stepper while at the same time it amps up the little people who run up and down while the old metal tables beckon,”Come tarry.”
So let’s get to the good stuff. As I write, set before me upon a plate are Monster Cookies dotted with colorful M&M’s. Selling 10 for $8 or a buck a piece if you want a few to grab and go, they are a must as I am gluten sensitive. My favorites are the cookies nestled into clear plastic bags near the cash register. They sell two or three for a buck. You see, if the cookies are not baked to perfection, they bag ‘em up accordingly and label them “UGLIES.” With a bit more bang for your buck, they are still amazingly tasty, but you can only grab and go if not sold out.
The reason I only have Monster Cookies before me is because the frosted covered molassescookies were eaten up by grandpa the night before. Gingersnaps, date-filled, sugar cookies, chocolate chip, and chocolate-chocolate Chip — not to mention snickerdoodles, peanut butter, and oatmeal raisin cookies are choices upon the shelves.
Certain days offer certain specialties along with the daily items. Monday offers scones while Tuesday offer scones and muffins. Did I mention that Wednesday offers mocha cake or lemon angel food all rolled up into one? Thursday there are caramel rolls and they offer fresh breads on a rotating basis.
Last but not least, Friday is Pie Day with several choices on display. Apple, blueberry, bumbleberry, cream pies, pecan, chocolate Andes Mint, and more are in store.
If you can’t keep it all straight, feel free to go to their website and see for yourself. We live about 40 miles up the road so when I pass through or anywhere nearby, I take a right down Main and then a few blocks later, I take a left. Unless, that is, I’m coming in from the other direction.
They’re open from 8-5 daily and Saturdays from 9-2. I grabbed me a cup of coffee for the road as I nibbled en route to my destination. Arriving with a bag of goods was as delightful as stopping again on the way home to buy for the one who was awaiting my return.
Jesus said, “I was hungry, and you gave me to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me to drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in” (Matt. 25:35-36).
You are invited in and don’t forget about their donuts ‘cause it’s all good! Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead in northern Minnesota. She and her husband, Pete, have 12 grandchildren thus far. As a retired reading specialist, she now enjoys writing, taking walks along gravel roads and praying attention through connection with those who matter most — each of you. She’s recently authored a 33 Day Devotional, “Wading into the Deep,” a tool intended to connect the sacred with those who matter most in each of your lives. Kathleen may be contacted via email: wemenews@gmail.com
