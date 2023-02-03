Down the mountain they brought Oralia and into resting position she was placed after medical attention given her. As she lay in wait — waiting for her body to heal up — something gave way and Oralia died within days of the accident.

No doubt medical professionals could tell you the how and why, but all I know is, Oralia is no longer physically present. The stories we heard of her compassion and love will forever be woven into those who knew her and knew of her.

