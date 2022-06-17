‘Twas perspective I was looking for as the team drove into our farmyard unannounced. The long-laddered truck ready to hoist the young men and their chainsaws was telltale of what was soon to go down, or rather, what must come down — depending upon your perspective.
Friendly enough they were as they stood looking up at the power lines. Like comrades, their smiles and laughter erupted from time to time igniting their love of the job. The sun was out and so were they, as their cheerful attitudes filled the country air.
That was several years ago. Now, as I made my way up the gravel, what they left behind was written upon the landscape. I paused to take note, as each season exposed the slight shift in how my world had changed.
The flowering crab trees had once draped over the barbed wire fences poetically making their mark. Their fullness brought joy as did the northern pines skyrocketing upwards as if pointing to the Maker of them. “Much obliged,” they seemed to say, praising their rootedness from whence they’d launched.
Family members had not only helped plant the trees but watered and fertilized each one. It was merely a matter of years before they were fully grown, and I admired how mature they had become.
After the young men who’d rambled into the yard completed their work, the power lines were no longer in danger of being damaged due to the rapid growth of the trees. After they’d finished working in our yard, I soon heard the buzzing and sawing directly across the road. One day later, when I took my daily walk, I noted the trees had gotten their money’s worth of a trim. And just like that, I had to make the mental adjustment that a half a tree was better than no tree at all.
Today, the flowering crabs were leaning heavily to one side of the fence and the northern pines were trying desperately to regain that which had been taken. As I looked skyward, I noted the power lines were now free and clear to do the work for which they were created. The poles and wires were created to help people and places far beyond what my eye could see.
I had to trust people I did not know to do a job for reasons I did not fully understand, because I live in a world that revolves around others much more than it does around me.
You see, I can only see from my perspective. I give input based on my perspective, and try as I might to explain my perspective to others, others may not understand as it’s not their perspective.
So what can I do? The best I can offer is to try to understand the perspective of others, even if it means they may not understand mine. Rather than trying to be understood, maybe it’s more important that I try to understand. It doesn’t mean I have to agree with the perspective of others, but perhaps I can learn why they think as they do.
The words of St. Francis of Assisi are rooted in this very concept. He wrote, “O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console, to be understood as to understand. For it is in giving that we receive. It is in pardoning that we are pardoned. And it is dying we are born to eternal life.”
If we try to understand others more than to be understood, perhaps it might offer clarity in the Light of His mercy and grace. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
