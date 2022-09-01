The four teens lingered in the back pew as parents one row ahead looked not on. Each of the four swaggered to the tune sung as hand held hymnals anchored. Heads bowed — prayerfully encapsulating words mouthed as they joined in without a trace of noncompliance among em.

“Look, they’re singing,” the one beside me whispered. A novelty from our vantage point it was — only because we don’t usually sit in the very last pew along the back wall of the sanctuary which is even further back than the back pew on either side of the aisles. For some reason, today, we parked there and truth-be-told, we rather liked it.

