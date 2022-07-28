Gearing up to get gas is nothing new, except there is something new finding its way to streets along main.

I first noticed it years back when traveling along highways and stopping for gas. As I stood at the pump, waiting for gas to spout into my tank, nothing happened. Pushing, pausing and pressing the lever harder was to no avail, and my tank remained empty in more ways than one.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments