Dust rose as the silent hoof beats settled into the sand. Taking the lead was no stranger. Chosen by God, Joseph made his way gently guiding those in his charge. With sandals tossed over shoulder as the cool of the day had taken hold, it was nothing short of a burden lifted…another day done. Barefoot was a mark of triumph as the day would soon be behind them.

He could see Mary resting slump-like as the daylight hours came to a close and every now and again he noted her nodding off now and again to the rhythm of the sway of the donkey upon which she rode. He knew they must pause for rest shortly, but if they could go a little further, the progress made would be worth it. He knew well what lay ahead and timing was of the utmost importance.

