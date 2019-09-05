I am a fan of connecting with people. No surprise there, but one of the means by which I connect is through Facebook.
I enjoy reading encouraging words from others and viewing pics about what’s going up or down in the lives of my friends in order to better support them.
A new phrase, has been coined which expresses what’s going on at times in the lives of others. It reads, “So this happened.” When the pic is posted, there is something they want you to notice.
So what is it that I want you to note as I write this article? Let me tell you.
In the corner of my husband’s office sits a huge Bible. Many times I’ve had it in the giveaway pile only to take it back out. Why did I have it in the pile to give away in the first place if I was only going to take it back out?
Well, it was in the pile to give away because like I said, it is huge. It’s not exactly lap size friendly. Rather, it is podium size — the kind you leave lying open upon an altar — that kind of big. And as it’s made of heavy weight paper, it is very heavy!
So why have I removed it from my giveaway pile year after year? I will tell you why.
You have heard it said that we should rejoice when our names are written in the Lamb’s Book of Life, right? Although I haven’t exactly seen that book, I can tell you that I’ve sure conjured up an image or two in my mind of what it might look like. Although this one perhaps isn’t quite that big, it’s gotta come close.
Yes, so this happened alright. It happened more than 30 years ago. Our hometown bank gave us this Bible as a wedding gift. When we opened it, we were surprised that anyone would gift us something of such value. They let us know that they valued us. They valued us enough to pass on their values in this form.
That’s what people do you know. When they value something, they tend to pass it on.
I have to continue my confession because there is another reason that lingered in the back of my mind each time I went to give it away. You see, our name was written not only IN it but ON it! In reflective shiny golden letters it reads, HOLY BIBLE, The Kjolhaug Family.
And there you have it. I did not give it away because after all, “What will people think” if they thought we did not value such an item and merely wanted to give it away. But wait! When it comes right down to it, isn’t that what we are supposed to do?
As I page through the pages of this beauty, I am forever grateful that the value of His Word was valued enough for others to not only pass it on but give it away to us. After all, that’s why it was spoken to begin with.
John 1:1 points out. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”
In John 1:14, we are reminded that our Heavenly Father also desires to pass on that which He values. “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, full of grace and truth.”
And because this happened, I will be forever grateful. Amen.
