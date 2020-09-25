For such a time as this we are born — your time, my time, his time — our time. For a purpose and a plan we are created, and Tato was no exception. Orest, who is married to my first cousin, continues telling the story of his father, Tato. It is with permission that I complete the story.
There is always more to tell and Tato’s story is no different. Tato had plenty to be bitter about. If he chose, he could easily have deflected blame onto others such as the Poles, the Germans, or the Soviets. He could have blamed those who had discriminated against him in the United States, but he did not. Even though he had incurred more cruelty, hatred, bigotry, and degradation, he would not blame a group of people for the treatment done by individuals. That was deeply embedded wisdom he’d gained over the gruesome treatment at the hands of many — but not all.
How did he respond to the world at large and to the individuals he met along the way? He responded in kind by being kind. With dignity he saw the face of Christ in all.
He worked with Poles and had lifelong Polish friends. He married a German girl. As well, he was thankful for the kindness shown him by one of his German captors during the war. So thankful was he that he traveled back to Germany to thank the man’s widow four decades later.
Through it all he could have tried to calm his nerves with tobacco. He could have dealt with his pain and escaped from his sorrow through alcohol, drugs, or worse. He could have blamed God, others did. He did not. Instead, he reached out to those who had chosen more trauma to deal with the pain of trauma, and on any given Sunday, you would find Tato at the home of a fellow countryman. Perhaps they had no family in the United States after immigrating, perhaps they had sunken into depression, perhaps they had lost their faith or were self-medicating. If so, he would sit all afternoon chatting away simply because he cared.
His hard-won philosophy in life served him well, and he raised his own brood of four accordingly. If you wanted something, the only way to get it was by the sweat of your brow.
You see, Tato understood poverty. He understood that if one was served thin oatmeal each day, then you thanked God for thin oatmeal. He understood what it was like to have feet on solid ground because with no floor to stand on, the dirt was still home, and he was thankful for it.
The “privileged” in Tato’s eyes were those who were born here, ones given a solid free education, and those who were blessed enough to have extended family nearby, not to mention those who were lucky enough to speak the language. To him, these “privileged” had no one to blame for their circumstances, and it was incomprehensible to Tato that anyone would.
As a father, he emphasized the importance of education and hard work. No excuses were accepted. He loved his kids more than life itself and lived faith in action. No task was beneath him as he readily partook of diaper duty, cooking, laundry, mending clothes, and cleaning house. His singular dedication in trying to guarantee that the lives of his children would be better than his own was pursued with unwavering and sometimes overzealous passion. But in all, Tato was Tato and he could be no one else but who he was.
He inspired. Tough as nails yet tenderly compassionate he was. Often quick tempered but gentle with innocent humor was his trademark.
Life had been unfair, but never did he stop praying or believing that God would hear those prayers. “What are you, a Communist now?” could be heard if one would sit at the table of grace and forget to bow one’s head in prayer.
You see, much had been put upon Tato — cruelty, betrayal, disrespect and prejudice, but he never let betrayals derail his attitude toward mankind. Tato knelt each night in prayer; and because he did, the only thing he found unacceptable in life was when others would not take time to acknowledge the God whom he not only loved but personally knew.
Tato died a successful man. He loved his Ukrainian homeland with a deep and abiding passion, but he considered America the greatest country on earth. If he could make it, then anyone could, if they chose to. He would become the patriarch of 15 grandchildren, and at the age of 85, he passed. Bravely he faced his death with his wife and children by his side.
Tato was a great and imperfect man. He was loved not only by Orest, his son, but by all his extended family — and now by the world at large.
Thank you, Tato. Thank you. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
