May you pay attention to the little lads among you. “…for such is the kingdom of God” (Matt:19:14).

With a wave and a smile the little lad acknowledged the gentleman standing in the pew directly behind him. With tilted heads — one upward and the other down — their eyes met. Intentional it was on the part of the lad as the eyes behind the saucer-like layers of glass glared back.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments